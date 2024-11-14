F1 delay post-season rookie race idea until 2026 at the earliest

F1's end of season rookie sprint race won't be introduced until at least 2026.

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

F1’s post-season rookie race idea has been delayed until 2026 at the earliest, the F1 Commission have concluded.

F1 had plans to run an all-rookie sprint race following this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

However, plans didn’t materialise because of “timing and organisational constraints.”

Despite the concept receiving support from all 10 teams, it won’t be trialled until at least 2026.

Following a meeting of the F1 Commission, led by FIA senior chief Nikolas Tombazis and F1 president Stefano Domenicali, they confirmed they will “consider it further in 2025”.

“The rookie sprint race initiative was also revisited,” a statement read. “The commission remains interested in the concept and will consider it further in 2025 with the aim of having a rookie sprint race in 2026.”

Other topics were also discussed.

Following last year’s sweltering Qatar Grand Prix, where the majority of the grid complained about overheating, a new driver cooling kit will be introduced for next year.

“The commission has approved a range of technical changes for the 2025 season including the introduction of a driver cooling kit when heat hazard gets declared following encouraging test results,” the FIA noted.

They also discussed empty grid slots at the start of races after Alex Albon’s spot was left vacant despite him failing to make the start of the race in Sao Paulo following his crash in qualifying.

Tweaks will also be made to the rules in ensuring the language used is “gender-neutral”.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3m ago
Pedro Acosta “put points in the bin, I f***** everything up!”
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
News
12m ago
Jack Miller got “grabbed by the guts and pulled into the tyre” at Sepang
Jack Miller, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Jack Miller, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
BSB
News
58m ago
Every whisper we’ve heard about the 2025 BSB rider market
BSB
BSB
F1
News
1h ago
F1 75 Live explained: What is Formula 1's launch event at The O2 in London?
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
Moto2
News
1h ago
Yamaha to close VR46 Master Camp Moto2 team
Jeremy Alcoba
Jeremy Alcoba

More News

F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen gives “I hope I’m sick” reaction to F1 75 Live launch
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
Monaco to remain on F1 calendar until 2031 after signing six-year extension
The start of the Monaco GP
The start of the Monaco GP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “We still have a chance, we will give everything until the very end”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen reunite as they get “humbled”
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
F1
News
3h ago
F1 delay post-season rookie race idea until 2026 at the earliest
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli