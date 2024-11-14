F1 delay post-season rookie race idea until 2026 at the earliest

F1’s post-season rookie race idea has been delayed until 2026 at the earliest, the F1 Commission have concluded.

F1 had plans to run an all-rookie sprint race following this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

However, plans didn’t materialise because of “timing and organisational constraints.”

Despite the concept receiving support from all 10 teams, it won’t be trialled until at least 2026.

Following a meeting of the F1 Commission, led by FIA senior chief Nikolas Tombazis and F1 president Stefano Domenicali, they confirmed they will “consider it further in 2025”.

“The rookie sprint race initiative was also revisited,” a statement read. “The commission remains interested in the concept and will consider it further in 2025 with the aim of having a rookie sprint race in 2026.”

Other topics were also discussed.

Following last year’s sweltering Qatar Grand Prix, where the majority of the grid complained about overheating, a new driver cooling kit will be introduced for next year.

“The commission has approved a range of technical changes for the 2025 season including the introduction of a driver cooling kit when heat hazard gets declared following encouraging test results,” the FIA noted.

They also discussed empty grid slots at the start of races after Alex Albon’s spot was left vacant despite him failing to make the start of the race in Sao Paulo following his crash in qualifying.

Tweaks will also be made to the rules in ensuring the language used is “gender-neutral”.