Max Verstappen gives “I hope I’m sick” reaction to F1 75 Live launch

Max Verstappen has joked that he hopes he’s too unwell to attend F1’s glitzy car launch event next year.

Earlier this week, F1 announced that to celebrate the sport’s 75th anniversary, all 10 teams will unveil their new cars and liveries together at the same venue in London.

Teams often launch their cars sporadically ahead of pre-season testing with some opting to do so from their factory.

If a team is tight for time, they might show off their car minutes before the start of testing or opt to release CGI pictures of their new beast.

In 2025, all of the teams and the 20 drivers will be present at the O2 in London for this unprecedented event.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali hinted that there will be “special guests” present, while the event will give fans a unique opportunity to get up and close to the new machinery.

However, Verstappen, who is on the brink of his fourth F1 title, doesn’t seem too interested in the idea.

Verstappen was streaming on Wednesday evening and wasn’t aware of what ‘F1 75’ was.

“What is F1 75? What are you talking about?” he asked.

His Team Redline (sim racing team) teammates informed him of what it was.

He quipped: “I don’t watch any F1… I hope I’m sick that week.”

Later in the stream, Verstappen confirmed that he had wished F1 title rival Lando Norris happy birthday, with the Brit turning 25 yesterday.

The Dutchman also reunited with Daniel Ricciardo, as the pair were out-classed by a 13-year-old in padel.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

