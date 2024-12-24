Red Bull feared ‘villain’ tag due to Mercedes input in F1 movie

Red Bull were wary of being cast as the “villain” in the upcoming F1 movie, the director has revealed.

Lewis Hamilton is serving as a producer and consultant for the film, which will star Brad Pitt, be called ‘F1’ and released next year.

Co-producer Jerry Bruckheimer has explained how real-life Formula 1 teams were concerned over how they might be depicted on-screen.

"The interesting part is that, since we teamed up with Mercedes, the other teams said: 'Wait a second, this movie is going to be about Mercedes and we’re going to look bad," Bruckheimer said.

"Red Bull said 'we’re going to be the villains'.

"It took us three years to convince them that they weren’t going to be the villains.

“We finally got to a place where all the teams are leaning into us to help us."

Mercedes built the cars used in the ‘F1’ film.

They provided a Formula 2-spec car, adapted to look like a modern F1 car.

Hollywood superstar Pitt has driven the car around Silverstone at the 2023 British Grand Prix, shooting scenes for the movie.

Pitt has also been a regular in F1 paddocks over the past two seasons, dressed in overalls as his character Sonny Hayes.