Lance Stroll has Aston Martin seat ‘as long as he wants to be an F1 driver’

Lance Stroll will have an Aston Martin seat “as long as he wants to be an F1 driver”, it has been claimed.

Stroll’s performances alongside two-time world champion teammate Fernando Alonso have regularly come under fire, most recently after the Canadian crashed out of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on the formation lap.

The embarrassing retirement led some to question whether the decision to continue keeping Stroll on at the team - owned by his billionaire father Lawrence - matches Aston Martin’s high ambitions of becoming world championship contenders in the coming years.

But BBC Sport reporter Andrew Benson insists Stroll will retain his Aston Martin seat for however long he wants to continue racing in F1.

“Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has never quite said it in as many words, but people who know him well and have worked for him believe he bought an F1 team for his son, and his big ambition is for Lance to become world champion,” Benson wrote in a Q&A ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“So Lance will be in the car as long as he wants to be an F1 driver. And the big question surrounding the team is what happens to it if there ever comes a point when he does not want to continue?”

Benson continued: “Lance Stroll clearly has talent - he put a Racing Point on pole in the wet in Turkey in 2020, for example, and shows well from time to time. But he is yet to prove he can put in this sort of performance other than very occasionally.

“On a general level, Stroll has been slower than every team-mate he has had in F1, other than Sergey Sirotkin in 2018.

“So, given that a team needs to have two cars, it’s hard to see how Stroll can ever be world champion, as one would imagine that whichever leading driver Aston Martin sign alongside him in the future will be quicker.

“The main seat is occupied until the end of 2026 by Fernando Alonso. He will be 45 by the time his contract runs out, and has not said whether he wants to continue beyond that time.

“If Alonso leaves, or the team decide to sign someone else, he is likely to be replaced by another leading driver, who would again be expected to beat Stroll on the basis of the evidence so far.

“As for whether seats should be decided on talent alone, it has always been the case in F1 that there is the odd driver who owes his seat at least partly to the funding he brings with him. It’s an expensive sport.

“Stroll owns the team. People might not like it, but it’s his prerogative who he puts in the car.”