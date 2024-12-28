Max Verstappen “has what it takes” to match Michael Schumacher’s F1 record

Will Max Verstappen match Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton's record of seven titles?

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve is adamant Max Verstappen “definitely has what it takes” to match Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles.

Verstappen secured his fourth F1 world championship in 2024, moving to within just three of Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Despite not having the best car across the entire season amid McLaren’s resurgence, Verstappen saw off Lando Norris to secure his fourth title.

Given Verstappen is just 27, he has well over a decade to take three more titles.

However, whether Verstappen will remain in F1 that long is uncertain given his frequent criticism of the sport and the direction it’s going.

Villeneuve, who beat Schumacher to the 1997 title, thinks Verstappen has all the credentials to win at least seven titles.

But, the Canadian noted how circumstances could stop Verstappen from doing so.

“Max Verstappen definitely has what it takes to match Schumacher’s titles,” he told Governor Sport.

“Max is still hungry and competitive and always goes for the win. He doesn’t get brought down. With the right situation, he will always be there to win a championship.

“The same way that Alonso could have had seven championships. Look how often he got close to Ferrari. Take Schumacher, he could have had three instead of seven. But he could have had even more.

“Sometimes it's close and there's a few drivers out there that don't have the

amount of championships that they probably deserved with their talent.

“Max has won every championship that he could have won. He hasn't missed one so far.”

With F1’s regulations remaining stable over the winter, Verstappen will likely have an even more difficult challenge to retain his title.

McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes will be confident of taking the fight to Verstappen and Red Bull, while all of the teams will have one eye on 2026 and the new technical regulations in place.

