“It was all over” - Lack of faith in Lewis Hamilton showed by George Russell decision

Ex-F1 team manager Peter Windsor has slammed Mercedes for their lack of faith in Lewis Hamilton, criticising Toto Wolff’s decision to replace Valtteri Bottas with George Russell.

After five years with Mercedes, Bottas was dropped for the 2022 F1 season as Russell earned a promotion with Williams.

The Hamilton-Bottas partnership remained unbeaten in the F1 constructors’ championship, with the British driver winning four drivers’ titles during that period.

However, with Hamilton ageing, and Bottas struggling to produce his best results consistently, Russell was given the call-up for 2022.

Windsor, who was team manager for Ferrari and Williams, was asked about Wolff’s comments in reference to Hamilton leaving the team that “everyone has a shelf life”.

Windsor feels Wolff was preparing to replace Hamilton as soon as Russell was promoted to Mercedes.

“The minute he sacked the driver that he had been backing and managing, Valtteri Bottas, and replace him with George Russell, wasn’t that Toto then saying ‘well we don’t think Lewis has much more in him,” Windsor said.

“We’ve got to have a much quicker driver than Valtteri. He’s going to take over from Lewis’. That happened in 2022. I don’t think we should be shocked that he’s trying to put words to pictures now.

“We know that. Even though he supported Valtteri all these years, he was out and that was it. No more support.”

Windsor believes Hamilton’s Mercedes career “was all over” once Russell joined the team, reiterating his view that Bottas should have stayed for 2022.

“For me, they shouldn’t have got rid of Valtteri,” he added. “They should have kept Lewis. If you’re going to have Lewis, you’re going to believe in him or you don't. They should have kept Lewis with Valtteri.

“The minute they put George there it was all over as I said at the time. It is.

“As far as Lewis’ career was concerned, it was all over as I predicted at the end of 2022.”