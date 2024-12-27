“It was all over” - Lack of faith in Lewis Hamilton showed by George Russell decision

"The minute they put George there it was all over as I said at the time. It is."

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in 2022
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in 2022

Ex-F1 team manager Peter Windsor has slammed Mercedes for their lack of faith in Lewis Hamilton, criticising Toto Wolff’s decision to replace Valtteri Bottas with George Russell.

After five years with Mercedes, Bottas was dropped for the 2022 F1 season as Russell earned a promotion with Williams.

The Hamilton-Bottas partnership remained unbeaten in the F1 constructors’ championship, with the British driver winning four drivers’ titles during that period.

However, with Hamilton ageing, and Bottas struggling to produce his best results consistently, Russell was given the call-up for 2022.

Windsor, who was team manager for Ferrari and Williams, was asked about Wolff’s comments in reference to Hamilton leaving the team that “everyone has a shelf life”.

Windsor feels Wolff was preparing to replace Hamilton as soon as Russell was promoted to Mercedes.

“The minute he sacked the driver that he had been backing and managing, Valtteri Bottas, and replace him with George Russell, wasn’t that Toto then saying ‘well we don’t think Lewis has much more in him,” Windsor said.

“We’ve got to have a much quicker driver than Valtteri. He’s going to take over from Lewis’. That happened in 2022. I don’t think we should be shocked that he’s trying to put words to pictures now.

“We know that. Even though he supported Valtteri all these years, he was out and that was it. No more support.”

Windsor believes Hamilton’s Mercedes career “was all over” once Russell joined the team, reiterating his view that Bottas should have stayed for 2022.

“For me, they shouldn’t have got rid of Valtteri,” he added. “They should have kept Lewis. If you’re going to have Lewis, you’re going to believe in him or you don't. They should have kept Lewis with Valtteri.

“The minute they put George there it was all over as I said at the time. It is.

“As far as Lewis’ career was concerned, it was all over as I predicted at the end of 2022.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6m ago
MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin offers race number clue for title defence
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
© Gold and Goose
RR
News
52m ago
Former Isle of Man TT rider and marshal dies
Des Evans
Des Evans
© Isle of Man TT
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton set to end Monster relationship for Ferrari F1 switch
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi GP
© XPB Images
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Joan Mir makes glum assessment of how much MotoGP concessions helped Honda
Joan Mir, Honda, 2024 Jerez test
Joan Mir, Honda, 2024 Jerez test
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
2h ago
“It was all over” - Lack of faith in Lewis Hamilton showed by George Russell decision
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in 2022
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in 2022

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen’s stunning wet-weather skills likened to Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
16h ago
KTM boss makes blockbuster Lewis Hamilton admission
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
26/12/24
Michael Schumacher now: Skiing accident means F1 icon is out of the public eye - what do we know?
RR
News
26/12/24
John McGuinness shares the secret to tackling Isle of Man TT aged 52
John McGuinness
John McGuinness
F1
News
26/12/24
“Michael Schumacher a master of psychological games, he made me feel useless”
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher