Sergio Perez claims to have rejected two offers to leave Red Bull

Sergio Perez has claimed he rejected “two opportunities” from other F1 teams for the 2025 season.

The Mexican’s future remains the subject of intense speculation amid his continued poor run of form alongside Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen. That is despite Perez signing a contract extension earlier this year which covers next season.

Perez has only scored 48 points over the past 15 races and his struggles have contributed to Red Bull slipping to third place in the constructors’ championship, behind both McLaren and Ferrari.

"I had an opportunity, two opportunities, to change teams," Perez told GQ magazine, though he did not disclose which teams approached him.

"When I looked at it, I thought, I really love the challenge I have at Red Bull. It's a massive challenge being Max's teammate. It's a challenge that basically trains you for all of it.

"So, I said I want to spend my last part of my career at the top, at the very top, where the pressure, it's full-on.”

RB’s Liam Lawson and Williams stand-in Franco Colapinto are just two drivers linked with potentially replacing Perez at Red Bull next season.

Speculation has refused to go away after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitted Perez’s lack of competitiveness is “frustrating”.

"It's how the sport is. You have one, two bad races, a lot of negative talk about you and so on," Perez added.

"But it's also something in the culture of the team as well - with Red Bull. The surrounding talk, the contract talks and so on. It's just part of the game.

"At the end of the day, when you go through a difficult period, there is a lot of talk. But ultimately, there is 90 percent of the grid who would have loved to have my career.

"When you are a driver, you only think about the next race - the next challenge, the next category, the next contract. It's always about next, next, next.

"Sometimes it's good to step back out of it and remember how far you've gone. It's a very brutal sport."