Ferrari head F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix upgrades with revised floor

Even though there’s just three races to go in 2024, teams haven’t stopped developing their cars for this weekend’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The most notable of those is Ferrari, which have introduced a number of upgrades as they look to snatch the constructors’ title off McLaren.

Here is the full list of updates each team has brought to Las Vegas:

Red Bull

Front Wing. Circuit specific - Balance Range. Reduced camber and chord front wing flap elements. Lower load front wing flap elements with reduced chord length and curvature (camber) to balance the expected rear wing level of the Las Vegas circuit.

Floor Fences. Performance - Flow Conditioning. Revised forward floor fence leading edge detail of the second fence from the chassis. By elevating the upper edge of the second (inside to out) forward floor fence, a small vortex can be shed to benefit the floor edge downstream.

Mercedes

Front Wing. Circuit specific - Balance Range. Trailing edge of flap trimmed. Trimming the trailing edge of the flap has been done to reduce front wing assembly load and achieve a sensible aero balance when running a low downforce, low drag rear wing suited to Vegas.

Ferrari

Front Wing. Circuit specific - Balance Range. The depowered front wing flap provides the required aero balance range associated with the optimum downforce level anticipated for Las Vegas. Different trims are available, to allow modulation.

Floor Fences. Performance - Flow Conditioning. Redistribution of fences profiles and camber.

Floor Body. Performance - Flow Conditioning. Reshaped front volume / expansion.

Floor Edge. Performance - Flow Conditioning. Reshaped floor edge. Not event specific, this update features reworked front floor fences targeting an improvement of the losses travelling downstream. The front floor body volume has subsequently reoptimized, together with the floor edge loading and vortex shedding into the diffuser.

McLaren

Front Wing. Circuit specific - Balance Range. New Front Wing Flap. The Front Wing Flap has been redesigned to extend the available aerobalance range, which could be a requirement given the specific circuit layout.

Aston Martin

Front Wing. Circuit specific - Balance Range. A new front wing flap with less incidence and a reduction in mid-span chord. The flap is less loaded than the other version hence reducing overall wing load to balance the car with reduced rear wing levels.

Alpine

Front Corner. Performance - Flow Conditioning. Optimisation of the front corner surface. Update on the front drum fence surface offering a better local flow conditioning, a better interaction with front suspension and overall a better build quality.

Williams

No upgrades.

RB

Coke/Engine Cover. Performance - Flow Conditioning. The ramp down behind the sidepods has been lowered. Lowering the top deck of the bodywork improves the high-energy flow brought to the rear of the car.

Rear Suspension. Other - Local flow alignment. Suspension leg orientations have been modified. Suspension profiles have been realigned to the flow direction of the updated engine cover.

Rear Corner. Performance - Local Load. The geometry of the winglets on the rear corner has been updated. Winglet profiles are modified to improve flow attachment and increase generated load.

Mirror. Circuit specific - Drag Range. A modification to the housing of the mirrors run at Monza. The circuit requires a low-downforce configuration, so the Monza mirrors make a re-appearance with a further housing modification to clean up the flow.

Sauber

Floor Body. Performance - Local Load. The main body of the floor has changed completely compared to its predecessor. The updated floor in its entirety aims to improve the flow characteristics under the floor by rearranging vortices and maintaining losses under control.

Floor Fences. Performance - Local Load. Together with the floor body the fences were redesigned. The updated floor in its entirety aims to improve the flow characteristics under the floor by rearranging vortices and maintaining losses under control.

Floor Edge. Performance - Local Load. Revised floor edge design as part of the new floor concept. The updated floor in its entirety aims to improve the flow characteristics under the floor by rearranging vortices and maintaining losses under control.

Diffuser. Performance - Local Load. Diffuser top and sidewalls were updated as part of the new floor concept. The updated floor in its entirety aims to improve the flow characteristics under the floor by rearranging vortices and maintaining losses under control.

Haas

Floor Body. Performance - Local Load. Rear floor expansion shape modification. This geometry aims to improve the underbody flow expansion with the car close to the ground, extracting more performance in these conditions.