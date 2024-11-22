Toto Wolff spoke to Lewis Hamilton about controversial “shelf life” remark

Toto Wolff has confirmed he spoke to Lewis Hamilton to clarify his controversial “shelf life” comment.

In a new book titled ‘Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane’, Wolff stated that “everyone has a shelf life”, insinuating that Hamilton was potentially past his best amid his shock move to Ferrari next year.

Unsurprisingly, Wolff was heavily criticised by Hamilton’s fan base, with the Mercedes boss stating his remark was “taken out of context”.

The seven-time world champion was asked about Wolff’s comment ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

Hamilton said he has nothing to prove to anyone and insisted Wolff has been “supportive” following a difficult final team with Mercedes.

Wolff was asked whether he had to have ‘clear the air’ talks with Hamilton as a result.

“Lewis and I speak. We have always done so,” Wolff said in the FIA press conference after first practice. “A sentence that happens and then is being made public on the weekend particularly where he hasn’t been satisfied by his driving or the car then one plus one makes it look bad.

“One rule that we established very early in our relationship is that we talk immediately. Why did you say that? Or what did you mean? And that is what we have done.

“That was one sentence in a book and there were 99 sentences around the Brazil weekend and quotes in some interviews that I’ve given about Lewis where I have clearly remarked he’s the greatest driver of all time and if we’re able to give him a quick car he’s going to be able to win. He’s able to fight for a championship but we have failed in doing so.”

However, Wolff stands by his comment - generally-speaking - that everyone does have a shelf life in F1, himself included.

“I’ve said it very often about this world particularly,” he added. “It’s taking a toll on all of us. We do more than 20 races each year. We fly around and what I said is what everybody has a shelf life and you don’t want to go from great to good. That doesn’t exclude the drivers.

“It’s still something I stand by. I am asking myself this question all of the time. I do it for the organisation and for everybody around.”