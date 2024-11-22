Major breakthrough for 11th Formula 1 team for 2026

An additional Formula 1 team being welcomed to the grid have “substantially increased”, according to Associated Press.

Andretti’s long-running battle to join F1 as its 11th team could be approved in “the coming weeks”, the report claims.

The majority owner of the Andretti organisation, Dan Towriss, is at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend as talks hot up.

Andretti’s chances of joining F1 have improved after a company restructure lessened the role of Michael Andretti, the son of ex-F1 champion Mario Andretti, AP report.

“Talks have amplified” since his role was downgraded, the report reads.

Now, without Michael Andretti as its leader, the team could be branded as General Motors - the company who back Andretti currently.

Cadillac could become the engine partner for 2026.

Vegas is a major date in the F1 calendar, returning after its much-anticipated comeback a year ago, as the sport expands into America.

But only one team, Haas, are US-backed.

However, Andretti still failed to gain approval from the existing 10 F1 teams when they attempted to enter the championship earlier this year.

That is despite the FIA approving their entry.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was asked about this apparent change of stance towards an 11th F1 team.

Wolff told Associated Press: “We have an obligation, a statutory obligation as directors, to present the standpoint that is the best for our company and for our employees, and we’ve done that.

“I think if a team can add to the championship, particularly if GM decides to come in as a team owner, that is a different story.

“And as long as it is creative, that means we’re growing the popularity of the sport, we’re growing the revenue of the sport, then no team will be ever against it. So I’m putting my hope in there.

“No one from Andretti or Andretti Global or whatever the name will be has ever spoken to me a single sentence in presentation of what the creative part is.

“But they don’t need to because the teams don’t decide. It is the commercial rights holder, with the FIA, we have no say.

“If I want to be invited to a party and go to the party, I’m sitting down at the table and telling who I am and why I’m really good fun and sitting here and everybody will enjoy my presence.

“That hasn’t happened, but you know, that’s now my personal point of view, not a professional, because there’s nothing we can do, nothing we can say.

“And I don’t know the people. I’ve obviously spoken to Mario. I didn’t speak to his son. I didn’t speak to any other people that are behind that. I don’t know who they are. So I know GM, GM is great.”