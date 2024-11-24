Ferrari boss’ blunt verdict as Charles Leclerc says “being nice f**** me over”

The anger of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in Las Vegas will not become a problem, the Ferrari boss insists.

Leclerc was left raging “being nice f**** me over” via team radio as he finished P4, one place behind teammate Sainz, at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pit stop strategies and team orders were debated but Leclerc also hinted at other instructions which were not adhered to.

But Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur told Motorsport: "I'm not worried at all.

“It's always the same story that they have to make comments or they don't have to make comments.

"They are doing comments on the [slow-down] lap and they don't always have the full picture. We will discuss and it won't be an issue.

"We have to avoid fighting. But at this stage, I think that opening the stint, you have to be on the management side, and Carlos was already at lap three or four of the stints.

"I think it's more the fact that the situation was really difficult for everybody. But we will discuss tonight. It won't be an issue.

"When we were discussing with Carlos for the pitstop, I was explaining that he was in the shadow of Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda perhaps. He wanted to pit, we wanted to keep him on track.

"We were discussing like this and on top we had to swap and it was a bit of chaos, but when they are into the car they have their own vision of the race."

Ferrari remain second in the constructors’ championship with two rounds to go, trailing only McLaren.

They have overtaken Red Bull at recent rounds but the complaints of Leclerc and Sainz suggested that not everything is perfect at the famous Italian team.

Ferrari are two races away from undergoing a massive change.

Lewis Hamilton will arrive in 2025, alongside Leclerc, adding a fascinating new chapter to the stories of F1’s most successful driver and its most successful team.