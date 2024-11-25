General Motors registers as F1 power unit manufacturer

Plan is for Cadillac to become a full works team - but not immediately

General Motors
General Motors

General Motors have registered as a Formula 1 power unit manufacturer ahead of their entry.

Cadillac, backed by General Motors, have a deal in principle with F1 and the FIA to enter the championship in 2026.

But they won’t provide their own engine immediately, vowing to evolve into a full works team “by the end of the decade”.

GM President Mark Reuss said: “We are thrilled that our new Cadillac Formula 1 Team entry will be powered by a GM power unit.

“With our deep engineering and racing expertise, we’re confident we’ll develop a successful power unit for the series, and position Cadillac as a true works team.

“We will run with the very best, at the highest levels, with passion and integrity that will help elevate the sport for race fans around the world.”

General Motors are already busily testing and developing a prototype engine.

A statement from the manufacturer included: “Engineering a F1 power unit will advance GM’s expertise in areas including electrification, hybrid technology, sustainable fuels, high efficiency internal combustion engines, advanced controls and software systems.”

There is no shortage of know-how within the General Motors camp.

Cadillac recently built the 5.5L DOHC V-8 powertrain used in the World Endurance Championship.

Cadillac would become the first new team to join F1 since 2016.

As an American brand, they will also stand out.

But how long they might be on the F1 grid as a customer team before being ready to build their own power units remains to be seen.

