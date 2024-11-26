Martin Brundle disputes Lewis Hamilton’s claim with reminder about George Russell

“He said post-race that had he started at the front he would have breezed the race"

Hamilton, Russell, Sainz
Hamilton, Russell, Sainz

Martin Brundle has disagreed with Lewis Hamilton’s assertion that he could have won the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with a better starting position.

Hamilton finished second behind Mercedes teammate George Russell in Vegas.

Russell, from pole position, led the majority of the race apart from briefly when he pitted, enabling Hamilton to take over.

Hamilton blamed his poor qualifying, which left him 10th on the starting grid, for failing to win the grand prix.

But Brundle wrote for Sky Sports: “It was an assured performance from George who is looking very much the real deal in terms of leading that team into the future.

“Hamilton in the sister Mercedes had looked equally fast, albeit with a few trips up the escape road here and there.

“Sadly for him he had two poor laps in final qualifying when the back end stepped out and he would start a lowly 10th.

“He said post-race that had he started at the front he would have breezed the race, which surprised Russell a little.

“There's no doubt Russell had more pace if he'd needed it.

“However, it was a standout drive from Lewis, picking his way through serious contenders up into second place and finishing just seven seconds behind at the flag.

“The fans rightly voted him driver of the day, and he answered some questions a few have been throwing at him lately about being over the hill.”

However, Russell’s performance in Las Vegas will greatly encourage Mercedes that he is ready to fill Hamilton’s shoes as their senior driver in 2025.

Rookie Kimi Antonelli will replace Ferrari-bound Hamilton next year.

“In all the championship noise you must feel sorry for George Russell, who qualified impressively on pole position and simply dominated the race,” Brundle wrote.

“He was so far out front for most of the 50 laps we hardly saw him given the battles raging behind. It was George's third Grand Prix victory.

“Mercedes looked very fast from the opening laps of first practice, and indeed they would lead every session throughout the event.

“Their car simply worked on the cold slick surface, and the team had the good grace to admit they weren't entirely sure why, which is consistent with the unpredictability of that car this year.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Honda factory riders wrap up 2024 with Jerez private test
Aleix Espargaro, Honda test team, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Aleix Espargaro, Honda test team, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
2024 MotoGP underdog sets bullish target of reaching Marquez/Bagnaia level
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez reveals psychological renaissance of 2024 MotoGP season
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton could face “mixed emotions” if he leaves Mercedes with another victory
Lewis HAMILTON
Lewis HAMILTON
WSBK
News
3h ago
Marco Melandri gives verdict on what makes Toprak Razgatlioglu “special”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Marco Melandri, 2019 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Marco Melandri, 2019 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Ferrari deny failed F1 mid-season upgrade will cost them title in 2024
Ferrari
Ferrari
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Final 2025 MotoGP test schedule revealed
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Aprilia boss warns ‘don’t underestimate’ one MotoGP rookie’s development value
Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
5h ago
Helmut Marko questions “great harmony” between Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton in 2025
Charles Leclerc & Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc & Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
6h ago
Jenson Button expects to see ‘a different Lando Norris’ after Max Verstappen fight
Lando Norris
Lando Norris