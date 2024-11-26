Ralf Schumacher warns Cadillac about perils of choosing an American F1 driver

Ralf Schumacher has his say on the two extra race seats in 2026

Ralf Schumacher
Ralf Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher has suggested General Motors and Cadillac select an experienced F1 driver for their proposed entry.

Cadillac, backed by General Motors, have an agreement with F1 and the FIA to become the 11th team on the grid from 2026.

Attention has swiftly turned to the two extra race seats available, and which drivers might benefit.

Cadillac would be only the second US team, after Haas, and might fancy an American presence in their cockpit.

"I'm pretty sure that they will rely on American talent,” ex-F1 driver Schumacher told Sky Germany.

“On the other hand, to be fair, the IndyCar level is not the Formula 1 level. We have seen this during numerous test drives.

“But that doesn't mean that there is some super talent slumbering there that no one has yet found.”

He was inevitably asked about his nephew Mick Schumacher.

“I assume that they will get a known size to have a clue,” Ralf suggested.

“You start from scratch with everything and that will be damn difficult.

“That's why you have to have someone who you know can do it and you can rely on him."

Mick lost his Haas drive at the end of 2022 and has failed to earn a comeback to Formula 1 ever since.

He remains a Mercedes reserve driver but hope of a return in 2025, with either Sauber, Williams or Alpine, quickly vanished.

Mick will be among countless drivers intrigued by the addition of two extra race seats to the 2026 grid.

His uncle Ralf believes the new F1 project can eventually make an impact.

"Of course, it will take a while, although General Motors is a giant corporation and what they tackle will work in the end,” Ralf said.

“It is important for Formula 1, because it is another sign that such a global player wants to enter Formula 1.

“Formula 1 is still on a growth path now. This is incredible. Then we'll have eleven teams and I'm looking forward to it because there's another one and, above all, two places for new, young drivers.

“We know how difficult it is with 20 cars. Now we have ten percent more at our disposal."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.



