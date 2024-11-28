Nico Hulkenberg ruled out of F1 Qatar Grand Prix media day

Nico Hulkenberg will miss media day at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg

Haas have confirmed Nico Hulkenberg will miss media day at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix through illness.

The German driver will not speak to the media on Thursday at the Losail International Circuit, with Haas opting to give him an extra day of recovery ahead of a busy weekend in Qatar.

Haas described the decision as a “preventative measure”.

“Nico will be missing media day due to a cold, therefore he has no availability for today,” a statement read.

“This is purely a preventative measure ahead of the weekend.”

Haas will be hoping Hulkenberg is back to full fitness on Friday, with Qatar being a sprint weekend.

With less practice and more points on offer, it’s a crucial penultimate round of the 2024 F1 season for Haas, which are locked in a tight fight with Alpine and RB.

Haas sit sixth in the F1 constructors’ championship, just one point ahead of Alpine.

RB are eighth overall on 46 points, four off Haas.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

