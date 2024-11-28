Mick Schumacher's exit from Mercedes opens the door for Valtteri Bottas

Mick Schumacher will leave his role as reserve driver for the Mercedes F1 team at the end of the season, opening the door for Valtteri Bottas’ expected return.

Schumacher has been part of the Mercedes fold since the start of 2023, acting as the team’s reserve and simulator driver.

This was in conjunction with his commitments with Alpine, racing in the World Endurance Championship.

Schumacher will leave the team at the end of the season having been unable to make a full-time return to the F1 grid in 2025.

The German was heavily linked with Alpine and Sauber - but missed out on those two drives.

With Schumacher leaving the team, that leaves a reserve seat available to Bottas, who is expected to make a return to Brackley after Sauber decided not to retain him.

Speaking of the news, Schumacher said: “I am grateful to Toto and the entire Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team for the insight I have gained over these two years.

“They have undoubtedly made me a more experienced racing driver because I have got to know the engineering side better. But watching these cars race and not sitting in the cockpit myself is tough. I want to get back to focusing 100% on racing. I want to be fully committed to the sporting side of motorsport. Ultimately, it is racing that you want to do as a driver, it is racing that gives you that feeling you love.”

Toto Wolff added: “Mick's hard work, diligence, and determination in his role as Reserve Driver has been vital for the team over the past two years. From his work in the simulator, testing of various cars, and being part of the trackside team, we couldn't have asked for any more from him. From day one, he fitted into the team with ease and has become an incredibly well-liked colleague for everyone at Brackley and Brixworth.

“However, Mick is first and foremost a racing driver. We have seen from both his time in F1, and this year with his performances in the World Endurance Championship, that he is a racer of an incredibly high calibre and one that deserves to be competing in the very best championships. As he moves on to his next challenge, I would like to thank Mick personally for his contribution to our team and we all wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”