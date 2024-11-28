Valtteri Bottas gives update on Mercedes talks as reserve door opens

Valtteri Bottas says there is “still a bit of work to do” before he can return to Mercedes in a reserve capacity for the 2025 F1 season.

The 35-year-old Finn has been left without a full-time drive next season after losing his Sauber seat to Formula 2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto.

Bottas has been heavily linked with a return to Mercedes and is the favourite to replace current reserve Mick Schumacher, whose departure at the end of the year was confirmed on Thursday ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently said it is "a matter of time” before Bottas completes a reunion with the team he drove for five years between 2017 and 2021.

Asked by Crash.net whether returning to Mercedes is his priority, Bottas replied: “I don't really want to say it's a priority.

“I think it’s a really solid option, and I really appreciate what Toto said last weekend. There's, a still bit of work to do to finalise some things.

“It’s been a while that I'm now in the situation that I can decide, yes or no on some few different things now.

“So, just want to wait at least few more days, or one or two weeks, probably get over with the season, then sit down, and we’ll see.”

The 10-time grand prix winner wants to stay involved in F1 to boost his chances of returning on a full-time basis in 2026.

With General Motors set to enter as F1’s 11th team from 2026, two extra seats would open up on the grid.

“The priority for me still Formula 1, I feel like I'm not done yet with this sport,” Bottas said.

“So, I think to be around, to be able to hopefully do some testing, etc., I think it gives me a chance for 2026, because in this sport, you just never know what happens.

“There is also a new team joining, which means to two more seats. So, it obviously increases the opportunities for 2026.”

Asked if General Motors’ anticipated arrival would help his bid, Bottas replied: “I think that's just increased the chances of getting a seat for 2026, which ultimately is the goal.

“But, like I said, if not, then there's lots of other cool things in other series.”

Bottas will take part in the Race of Champions next year and is open to more one-off races, though he insists he will not be racing full-time anywhere in 2025.

The Indy 500 and one-off appearances in V8 Supercars are among the events Bottas revealed he would consider.