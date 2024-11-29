Formula E makes huge decision about Jermaine Jenas in TV presenting role

Announcement about Jermaine Jenas' role in Formula E coverage

Jermaine Jenas
Jermaine Jenas

Jermaine Jenas’ short stint as the TV presenter for Formula E has come to an end.

The footballer-turned-TV star was axed by BBC after allegations that he sent “inappropriate messages” to colleagues on The One Show.

Jenas was also working for TNT Sports in their coverage of Formula E.

But Formula E have now announced a new broadcast plan for 2025 - and it no longer includes Jenas.

The 16 E-Prix and qualifying sessions will air on ITV4 and ITVX next year.

Nicki Shields will step into the role of the TV presenter.

Karun Chandhok, David Coulthard and Billy Monger are included as experts.

A bespoke highlights show after every round will also air.

Formula E is now on free-to-air TV since swapping TNT Sports for ITV.

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E, said:  “We’re delighted to offer UK and Ireland fans even greater access to our incredible championship via our two fantastic media partners - TNT Sport and now ITV - giving them more ways to watch and taking them even closer to the sport.

"With our new post-race weekend highlights show on ITV, fans will be able to get bespoke content directly from the paddock helping educate, excite and entertain new and loyal fans alike. We can’t wait to bring our fans more track-side action and continue to grow the sport.”

Richard Botchway, Assistant Commissioner, ITV Sport, said: “This new deal brings Formula E fans some of the biggest races across Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We are delighted to be the free-to-air partner and look forward to welcoming Formula E to ITV and ITVX.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

