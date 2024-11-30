Lando Norris went against McLaren to "return the favour" to Oscar Piastri in Qatar sprint

Lando Norris explains his decision to hand Oscar Piastri the sprint race victory in Qatar.

Oscar Piastri, Zak Brown and Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri, Zak Brown and Lando Norris

Lando Norris has revealed he rejected instructions from McLaren as he let Oscar Piastri take the sprint race victory at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Norris controlled the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix from pole position.

The McLaren driver compromised his own race by lifting off to give his teammate DRS to defend from the fast-charging George Russell in third.

Norris looked on course to take the sprint race win in Qatar - as he did in Brazil - up until the final corner.

On the approach to the finish line, Norris lifted off and allowed Piastri to overtake, giving the Australian an unlikely victory.

It seems Norris’ decision to hand Piastri the win stems from a similar situation in the Brazil sprint race.

In Brazil, Piastri moved over for Norris to aid his hopes in the F1 drivers’ championship.

Speaking after the sprint race in Qatar, Norris explained that he ignored calls from McLaren to remain in the lead to "return the favour" to Piastri.

“It was probably a bit closer than what I was wanting, but I planned to do it since Brazil, yeah, just what I thought was best, probably a bit sketchy,” Norris explained.

“The team told me not to do it, but I thought I could get away with it and we did, so honestly I don’t mind, I’m not here to win sprint races, I’m here to win races and a championship – but that’s not gone to plan you know, so I did the best we could and I look forward to tomorrow.”

McLaren one step closer to F1 title

McLaren’s 1-2 finish in the sprint race at the Lusail International Circuit means they are one step closer to their first F1 constructors’ title since 1998.

McLaren are now 30 points ahead of Ferrari going into tomorrow’s Qatar Grand Prix.

If McLaren outscore Ferrari by 15 points on Sunday, they will be crowned 2024 F1 constructors’ champions.

McLaren haven’t won the constructors’ title since 1998 with Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard.

Had McLaren not been disqualified from the 2007 constructors’ championship amid spygate, they would have won that title with Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

Ferrari’s wait for a constructors’ title stretches back to 2008 should they not be able to overcome McLaren this year. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen loses pole with rare penalty for George Russell block
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix after Max Verstappen penalty
The top three starters for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
The top three starters for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
F1
News
3h ago
Red Bull ‘threw the kitchen sink’ at car before Max Verstappen pole
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
4h ago
George Russell wants “proper race” in Qatar as he fires team orders dig at McLaren
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton insists “I’ve still got it” despite latest George Russell defeat
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1
News
4h ago
‘When have they ever been bad?’ - Lando Norris not surprised by Max Verstappen’s Qatar pole
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
F1
News
5h ago
George Russell inherits Qatar pole after Max Verstappen penalty
George Russell
George Russell
F1
Results
5h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Sauber
Sauber
F1
News
7h ago
What McLaren bosses made of Lando Norris overruling team
McLaren's Zak Brown and Lando Norris
McLaren's Zak Brown and Lando Norris
F1
7h ago
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen