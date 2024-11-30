Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix after Max Verstappen penalty
How the grid will line up for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.
This is the starting grid for the F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|9
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|12
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
Mercedes' George Russell will start Sunday's race in Qatar from pole position after Max Verstappen was hit with a one-place grid penalty.
Verstappen was fastest in qualifying and looked to have secured his first pole position since June's Austrian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman will now start second ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.
Oscar Piastri will line up fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc, while Lewis Hamilton will start alongside his future Ferrari teammate.
Lando Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri make up the second row of the grid.
Charles Leclerc will line up alongside future Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton on row three.
Outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz starts seventh, alongside fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso.
The top-10 is completed by Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.