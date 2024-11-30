Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix after Max Verstappen penalty

How the grid will line up for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

This is the starting grid for the F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix. 

2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
10Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
12Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
13Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
14Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
16Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
17Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
18Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
19Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing
20Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team

Mercedes' George Russell will start Sunday's race in Qatar from pole position after Max Verstappen was hit with a one-place grid penalty.

Verstappen was fastest in qualifying and looked to have secured his first pole position since June's Austrian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman will now start second ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

Oscar Piastri will line up fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc, while Lewis Hamilton will start alongside his future Ferrari teammate.

Lando Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri make up the second row of the grid. 

Charles Leclerc will line up alongside future Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton on row three. 

Outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz starts seventh, alongside fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso. 

The top-10 is completed by Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

