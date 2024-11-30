Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix after Max Verstappen penalty

This is the starting grid for the F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 9 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 10 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 12 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 16 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 17 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 19 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 20 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team

Mercedes' George Russell will start Sunday's race in Qatar from pole position after Max Verstappen was hit with a one-place grid penalty.

Verstappen was fastest in qualifying and looked to have secured his first pole position since June's Austrian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman will now start second ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

Oscar Piastri will line up fourth ahead of Charles Leclerc, while Lewis Hamilton will start alongside his future Ferrari teammate.

Lando Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri make up the second row of the grid.

Charles Leclerc will line up alongside future Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton on row three.

Outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz starts seventh, alongside fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso.

The top-10 is completed by Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.