‘When have they ever been bad?’ - Lando Norris not surprised by Max Verstappen’s Qatar pole

"Not a surprise at all. When have they ever been bad the whole season?"

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris wasn’t surprised to see Max Verstappen claim pole for the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen endured a difficult sprint race in Qatar, finishing eighth.

The Dutchman’s lack of pace in the RB20 was so lacking that he wasn’t able to overtake Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg.

However, Verstappen came alive in qualifying for the grand prix, beating George Russell to take his first F1 pole position since the Austrian Grand Prix back in June.

Norris, who came second in the sprint race, looked like he was going to be the favourite for pole heading into qualifying with McLaren excelling in the high-speed corners.

The British driver ultimately had to settle for third on the grid for Sunday’s race.

After qualifying, Norris was asked by Sky Sports if he was shocked to see Verstappen on pole in Qatar.

Norris replied: “Not a surprise at all. When have they ever been bad the whole season?

“It was a surprise they were slow yesterday, not a surprise they are quick today.”

It was a scrappy Q3 performance from Norris, who didn’t put a lap on the board until the dying moments of the session.

Regardless, Norris felt McLaren didn’t have the “same potential” as Red Bull or Mercedes in qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit.

“I think so. I don't think we are as quite as quick as what they were today,” he said.

“I don't think I could have done the same lap times. As a Qualifying car, we a bit off and did not have the same potential of Red Bull and Mercedes.

“But I'm hoping it comes back to us in the race a little bit. Hard to know, it’s fine margins. But I'm hoping tomorrow plays a bit into our hands again.”

McLaren on verge of F1 constructors’ title

McLaren are within touching distance of taking their first F1 constructors’ title since 1998.

If they finish 1-2 on Sunday, they will take the title with one race to go.

McLaren are 30 points ahead of Ferrari going into Sunday’s race.

Norris and Oscar Piastri will start third and fourth on the grid, while Charles Leclerc starts just behind them in fifth.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

