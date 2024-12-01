Scrutiny on new race director after puncture chaos at Qatar Grand Prix

Scrutiny fell on the new FIA race director after punctured tyres and a Safety Car at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Rui Marques became the new race director in Las Vegas, with just three F1 rounds remaining this season, when predecessor Niels Wittich surprisingly departed his role.

Marques’ duties increased in Qatar when he also had to oversee the Formula 2 race.

Puncture chaos at Qatar GP

Alex Albon’s mirror was left behind on the Lusail circuit. The Williams driver had earlier struck Lance Stroll, with both drivers spinning.

There had already been a dramatic first lap which damaged Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas. Franco Colapinto and Esteban Ocon retired early after their role in the contact.

Lance Stroll was hit with a time penalty for colliding with Albon, then retired from the race himself.

Valtteri Bottas seemingly struck the mirror left behind by Albon’s Williams, splattering debris even further.

Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz then had punctures.

The Safety Car followed.

Pressure on FIA

The race director Marques was criticised for the lateness of the Safety Car, by which time both Hamilton and Sainz were punctured.

It was unwanted drama for the FIA who have been at the centre of a row with drivers.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the FIA president, told F1 drivers it was “none of their business” how his organisation makes its decisions just hours before the Qatar Grand Prix.

But after the change in race director, and the unanswered driver demands about FIA transparency, the spotlight shining on the governing body in Qatar was certainly not what they wished for.