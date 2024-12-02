Pierre Gasly reflects on Esteban Ocon partnership as Alpine make change for Abu Dhabi

Pierre Gasly has reflected on his partnership with Esteban Ocon at Alpine, describing it as “very professional in our approach”.

After the F1 Qatar Grand Prix, it emerged that Ocon would not be racing for Alpine at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The news was officially confirmed by Alpine on Monday morning, with Jack Doohan replacing Ocon.

Ocon will step away from the team for Abu Dhabi - a move which will allow him to test for Haas in the post-season test on Tuesday.

Ocon and Gasly have been rivals since their childhood in karting, leading to a fractious relationship.

While they’ve got close to each other on-track, Ocon and Gasly have generally maintained a professional relationship during their time at Alpine.

Speaking after Sunday’s race in Qatar, Gasly was asked about Ocon’s potential early exit.

“I think over the last two years we’ve worked really well with Esteban,” Gasly said to media in Qatar, where Crash.net were present in the paddock. “It was very professional in our approach.

“We both have the same ambition, and from that point onwards, we knew that we has to push the team in the same direction. I think we’ve had similar feedback most of the time. I don’t think this year was the easiest season as a team from where we started.

“But nonetheless, I think the development that happened throughout the whole year is obviously thanks to the whole team but thanks to the way we’ve been able to push them together.”

Gasly stars in Qatar as Alpine move into sixth

The 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner enjoyed a sensational race at the Lusail International Circuit on Sunday.

Gasly finished fifth - a result which has promoted Alpine back up to sixth-place in the F1 constructors’ championship.

Heading into Abu Dhabi, Alpine are five points ahead of Haas.