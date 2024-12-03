Max Verstappen takes shot at F1 stewards with “investigated straight away” jibe

"And I know that, of course, if I wouldn't have lifted, it would have been investigated straight away."

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has claimed he “would have been investigated straight away” if he committed the same offence Lando Norris did in the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

During the middle of the Qatar GP, Verstappen noticed that Norris had significantly gained time down the start-finish straight when double-waved yellow flags were out.

Verstappen reported over team radio: “Check if he lifted for the yellow. There was a yellow in the middle of the straight.”

His race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase quickly confirmed that Norris hadn’t lifted.

It was soon investigated by the F1 stewards and Norris was hit with a hefty 10-second stop-go penalty.

The penalty dropped Norris to the back of the field before finishing 10th.

Speaking in the FIA press conference after the race on Sunday, Verstappen felt that if he had been speeding under yellow flags - like Norris did - it would have been investigated without any intervention from a fellow driver.

“Well, I mean, I knew that I lifted because I saw the double yellow,” he said. “And I know that, of course, if I wouldn't have lifted, it would have been investigated straight away. So you're just on it. I mean, yeah, I asked if he lifted because he had a DRS, I think, from a backmarker at the same time as well.

And then, of course, when we came out of Turn 1, I saw that he was a lot closer.

“So I just asked the team to check it. I mean, it was just a normal question. And I know, of course, with double yellows, they're quite strict.”

Verstappen left frustrated in Qatar

While Verstappen clinched his ninth F1 victory of the season - and his first dry weather win since the Spanish Grand Prix - he was still left frustrated by Mercedes’ George Russell.

Verstappen was handed a one-place grid penalty after qualifying after the stewards felt he had been driving unnecessarily slow in Q3, while also getting in the way of Russell.

The penalty for Verstappen was peculiar given that driving too slowly in qualifying is rarely punished, plus Russell, who he had ‘impeded’, wasn’t even on a flying lap.

Verstappen was also irked by Russell’s behaviour in the stewards’ room.

The four-time world champion said he had “lost all respect” for Russell after the British driver pushed for Verstappen to receive a penalty.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Why one MotoGP outcast is confident in his ‘unusual’ route back to the top
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Indonesian GP
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Indonesian GP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
7h ago
Isack Hadjar’s F1 hopes boosted as Red Bull’s interest in Franco Colapinto cools
Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar
MotoGP
Feature
7h ago
Luca Marini: “I tried to learn Japanese!” - Exclusive
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
8h ago
Max Verstappen takes shot at F1 stewards with “investigated straight away” jibe
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
9h ago
Bernie Ecclestone puts his legendary £500m F1 collection up for sale
Bernie Ecclestone
Bernie Ecclestone

More News

MotoGP
Feature
9h ago
Jorge Martin: “If they didn't pick me, I would have left motorbikes”
Jorge Martin, Red Bull Rookies Cup
Jorge Martin, Red Bull Rookies Cup
MotoGP
News
9h ago
“The bad thing” about being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Rider hit with 17-hour penalty while on FaceTime to his mother
via @ajtourville
via @ajtourville
F1
News
10h ago
Carlos Sainz demands “perfect weekend” from Ferrari to beat McLaren to F1 title
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Ducati-disrupting Austin MotoGP win remains a mystery to Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose