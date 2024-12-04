Setback for Max Verstappen as favoured F1 grand prix to disappear from calendar

One of Max Verstappen’s favoured F1 grands prix will be soon vanish from the calendar.

Time is running out for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, in the F1 champion’s home country.

The event has penned a new contract to stay on the Formula 1 calendar in each of the next two years but will then be gone.

“After much consideration and discussion, the decision has been taken by the promoter not to remain on the calendar after 2026,” an F1 statement read.

Verstappen dominates Zandvoort

The race returned to the calendar in 2021 and has become known for the clear show of support for the Netherlands’ favourite son, Verstappen.

Fans in the grandstands are decked out in orange to pledge their allegiance to Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen’s rival, has experienced booing from the fans at Zandvoort since the event’s comeback in 2021.

The Red Bull driver has won his home grand prix in each of the past three seasons to delight the home crowd.

F1 boss reacts to Dutch Grand Prix's exit

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “I am incredibly grateful for the work that the team at the Dutch Grand Prix have done in recent years.

“They raised the bar for European Grands Prix in terms of event spectacle and entertainment, supported the development of young talent by hosting F2, F3 and our F1 Academy series, and have also pioneered Page 1 of 3 sustainable solutions that have inspired our events around the world as we drive towards being Net Zero by 2030.

“All parties positively collaborated to find a solution to extend the race, with many options, including alternation or annual events on the table, and we respect the decision from the promoter to finish its amazing run in 2026.

“I want to thank all the team at the Dutch Grand Prix and the Municipality of Zandvoort who have been fantastic partners to Formula 1.”

Robert van Overdijk, Director of the Dutch Grand Prix, said: “The Dutch Grand Prix is the result of a unique collaboration between SportVibes, TIG Sports, and Circuit Zandvoort, who shared the ambition of bringing the race back to the Netherlands.

“What we have achieved so far is undoubtedly a huge success. The appreciation from our visitors, drivers, and teams has been unprecedented, and we are incredibly proud of that.

“While today’s announcement signals the end of a monumental era, we are confident there is plenty more for fans to look forward to at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2025 and 2026, including the Sprint in 2026.

“We are a privately owned and operated business, and we must balance the opportunities presented by continuing to host the event, against other risks and responsibilities. We have decided to go out on a high with two more incredible Dutch Grands Prix in 2025 and 2026.

“We wanted to take this step while our event is adored and supported by passionate fans, residents, and the Formula 1 community. I want to thank Stefano Domenicali and all the team at Formula 1 for the hard work that has seen multiple contract extensions realised and the Dutch Grand Prix be such a success.”