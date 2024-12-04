Toto Wolff mocks FIA over recent “reality show” drama

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes the FIA could have its own “reality show” amid the recent drama surrounding F1’s governing body.

The build up to last weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix was dominated by a pair of shock departures from the FIA, with F2 race director Janette Tan sacked shortly before she was due to take over the position, while long-serving steward Tim Mayer was also dismissed.

These exits came just weeks after F1 race director Niels Wittich was surprisingly removed from his role with three races remaining. Rui Marques stepped up from F2 and F3 to oversee F1, but the last-minute firing of Tan meant he had to take on extra duties in Qatar.

Asked for his view on the current drama within the FIA, Wolff told media including Crash.net: “I mean generally, if you look at it in a positive way, it could have its own reality show with what's happening at the moment.

“I think all of our stakeholders need to bear in mind that we need to protect this holy grail of a sport, that it is, and do it with responsibility and accountability and transparency. And it doesn't come across like that.

“So I can't look into the organisation. I understand what we [the teams] are doing in trying to keep that together. But it's good that the drivers are united in this bigger picture, like they've shown.

“Teams very much have an understanding of what we believe is right or wrong. And so everybody just needs to look in the mirror and say: 'am I contributing the best to this sport, or not?’”

FIA president ‘can fire as many people as he wants’

Mohammed Ben Sulayem
Mohammed Ben Sulayem

GPDA director George Russell called for greater clarity from the FIA in Qatar, insisting the drivers want to know “who is getting fired next”.

But FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem hit back with a fiery response to the drivers, stating how he governs the sport is “none of their business”.

While Wolff acknowledged his concerns about the negative impact the turmoil could have on F1’s image, he admitted Ben Sulayem has the power to do as he sees fit.

“I think he [Ben Sulayem] can fire as many people as he wants; as [it's] his organisation, he's the president,” added Wolff. “That's not something that anybody [else] has an involvement.

“Where it becomes important for the drivers and for all of us is: 'does it make the decision-making process better? Does it make the regs better? Is the sport improving because of these changes in the organisation, in personnel?’

“If the answer to all of this is yes, it's doing that, then this is an internal matter that he has to handle.

“But obviously, what's in the news and the potential spillover in terms of negativity and reputation, that is something that is bad for all of us.

“And this is also what I meant; all of us are in this sport and all of the stakeholders; the media, the FIA, the drivers, the teams, Liberty, Stefano [Domenicali] running it, I think we, in times when there is so much polarisation, so much conflict, the rationality needs to win. And for me, it doesn't look that way at the moment.”

