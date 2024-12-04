Lewis Hamilton criticised after naming dream driver duo if he had an F1 team

Social media row breaks out after Lewis Hamilton names future stars

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was asked to name his two ideal drivers if he had his own Formula 1 team.

But his answer prompted a feisty response from another racing driver.

Hamilton answered the hypothetical question by picking Kenzo Craigie and Doriane Pin.

Craigie and Pin are both Mercedes-backed juniors.

Craigie, aged 14, joined Mercedes last year after success in the British karting scene.

France’s Pin, aged 20, has driven in the F1 Academy and the World Endurance Championship.

“Kenzo and Doriane,” Hamilton said.

“She’s a badass. If I were to make a team… maybe one day I will… it’ll be diverse from the beginning.”

Lewis Hamilton criticised after naming future F1 stars

But that answer didn’t satisfy another racer.

“Put your money where your mouth is!”

That was the response from Sophia Floersch, who is a part of the Alpine Academy.

Hamilton has been a great advocate for diversity within Formula 1 including wishing for a female racing in the series.

Lella Lombardi was the last woman in an F1 grand prix, in 1976.

The Mercedes driver has routinely talked up the F1 Academy initiative, too.

Red Bull engineer Calum Nicholas stuck up for Hamilton and dismissed the complaint from Alpine driver Floersch.

“Very disappointed with this response,” he told Floersch.

“Lewis has poured more money and time into championing underrepresented groups than ANYONE in the history of our sport.

“The Hamilton Commission was a game-changer and without it, we likely wouldn’t have many of the programs working to break down the barriers to entry into racing.

“Why would you want to antagonise people that are already on your side?”

Broadcaster Sean Kelly added: "He was in the Academy paddock on Sunday too. 

"Credit where it is due, he gives his time, which is probably even harder for him to do on an F1 weekend than just giving his money."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

