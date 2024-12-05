Sergio Perez defiant against F1 exit rumours: ‘I will be driving for Red Bull next year’

Sergio Perez says he “will be driving for Red Bull next year” amid mounting rumours that he will leave the team after Formula 1's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mexican is coming to the end of his worst season with Red Bull since joining the team in 2021, with Perez facing his first winless campaign in F1 since 2019.

Perez has scored just four grand prix podiums in 2024 and hasn’t stood on a Sunday rostrum since April’s Chinese GP, while he hasn’t cracked the top five in a full-distance race since Miami.

It’s left Perez eighth in the standings, while his form has also contributed to Red Bull losing the constructors’ title for the first time since 2021.

Following his retirement from last week’s Qatar GP, reports emerged that Perez was set to lose his place at Red Bull, with team boss Christian Horner further fanning the flames.

“I'm going to let Checo come to his own conclusions,” he said. “Nobody’s forcing him one way or another. It's not a nice situation for him to obviously be in.”

Red Bull is set to hold a meeting about its 2025 line-up after this weekend’s Abu Dhabi finale, with Liam Lawson favourite to be promoted out of RB to replace Perez.

But on Thursday ahead of the final round of 2024, Perez remained defiant over his future.

“For me it’s just important to focus on the weekend,” he began.

“Give the best possible I can for the team to really try and prove to the whole group of the team that we can do it. I think that’s the main objective for the weekend.

“Nothing has changed since before in terms of what I’ve said for the entire year.

“I’ve got a contract for next year and I will be driving for Red Bull next year.”

Asked if he would 100% be on the grid for the 2025 season-opener in Australia, he replied: “I already said. Nothing further to add. I have a contract for next year.”

Perez accepts “responsibility” for his 2024 form, but believes he has support from Red Bull management because “there’s a reason why they renewed me”.

“I think it’s just important to stay together [as a team],” he said.

“The season hasn’t been the greatest but at the end of the day there’s a reason why they renewed me and they know I can still do it and that’s the important factor.

“Of course, I take responsibility, but also I don’t feel it’s all down to one person.

“I’m obviously part of a big organisation, a big team, and it’s very unfortunate we did not fight any harder for the constructors’.”