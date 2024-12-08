“Whatever it takes” bid for Daniel Ricciardo touted at $10m

"It’s almost a blank cheque operation to get him to say yes"

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo could reportedly be offered a “whatever it takes” deal to re-enter racing.

But it isn’t a Formula 1 team that is supposedly interested in acquiring his services.

Toyota are the shock manufacturer who have been linked with a deal for Ricciardo which could total $10m.

Daniel Ricciardo to Toyota?

The reported deal would see Ricciardo race in NASCAR in the United States, and Supercars in Australia.

Race.news report that a former Toyota executive has spilled the beans on the manufacturer’s desire for Ricciardo.

Akio Toyoda, the chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, allegedly chaired a ‘behind closed doors’ meeting to discuss it.

“I’ve been told that Toyoda-san can see his (Ricciardo) value, not just as a driver, but as someone who can drag in the fans in huge numbers because of his natural charisma,” the source was quoted.

Toyota want to make a splash when they enter Australian series Supercars in 2026, and with their Toyota Gazoo Racing team in NASCAR.

“He (Toyoda) can’t see any downside with having him as the face of Gazoo Racing which really is his pet project," the Toyota source was quoted.

“And, from what has been told to me, it’s almost a blank cheque operation to get him to say yes.”

Is Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career over?

Ricciardo was initially dropped by McLaren at the end of 2022 but made a welcome return for AlphaTauri, the Red Bull sister team, midway through 2023.

He has impressed Christian Horner with his lap time when testing a Red Bull.

Ricciardo made it clear his plan was to return to the main team alongside Max Verstappen but it never materialised.

A hand injury, shortly after his comeback, opened the door briefly to Liam Lawson to prove his ability.

Although Ricciardo retained his seat at the rebranded RB this year, he struggled all season. He was eventually replaced permanently by Lawson.

Ricciardo won’t drive in F1 in 2025 and his career in the championship looks to be finished.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

