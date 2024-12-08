Charles Leclerc reacts to Lewis Hamilton’s Abu Dhabi recovery: “He will never lose it”

"He’s extremely talented. Talent is probably not the word. He’s a legend of our sport. He’s never lost it and he will never lose it."

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc has reacted to Lewis Hamilton’s impressive recovery at the F1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, declaring that his teammate for next year has “never lost it.”

Hamilton went from 16th on the grid to finish fourth, overtaking Mercedes teammate George Russell on the final lap.

It was a fine drive in his final outing for Mercedes, putting together a mighty final stint of the race on medium tyres.

Hamilton will make the switch to Ferrari alongside Leclerc for 2025.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race in Abu Dhabi, Leclerc was asked about Hamilton’s mighty drive to fourth.

Leclerc said: “But I never have had the doubt on that. Lewis is Lewis and will always remain Lewis.

“He’s extremely talented. Talent is probably not the word. He’s a legend of our sport. He’s never lost it and he will never lose it.”

Ferrari lose out to McLaren in Abu Dhabi

It was a disappointing day for Ferrari at the Yas Marina Circuit as McLaren were crowned F1 constructors’ champions.

Ferrari finished second and third, but they were unable to beat Lando Norris to victory.

In the end, Ferrari finished 14 points behind McLaren as their wait for a constructors’ title goes on.

Reflecting on their defeat, Leclerc added: “We did the maximum. I don’t think there was anything better we could have done.

“It hurts because obviously such a race you know what you’ve put absolutely everything together and you just come short of your objective which is to win the constructors’ but at the same time, we’ve done an incredible job.

“I think all season, the execution has been extremely good. It just hurts because obviously it was very important for me, for Carlos, for the whole team to bring Ferrari back to the top.

“We didn’t quite do that. McLaren have been better over the course of the season. They deserve it. It was important for us to finish the four years together with Carlos with a title. We didn’t quite manage that but we had a great time together. The disappointment is big today.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
‘Next year will be my year’ - Lando Norris fires bold warning to Max Verstappen
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell hails Lewis Hamilton after epic last-lap battle: “He deserved it”
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen’s ‘paternity leave’ plan as he nears F1 race ban
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
One F1 driver hit with a penalty he might never serve
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
F1
News
2h ago
Toto Wolff swerves question about signing Max Verstappen after row
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
My big Ducati regret - “sometimes I didn’t rise to the situation”
Ducati
Ducati
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s tear-jerking reaction to final ‘Hammer time’ radio call
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
3h ago
“Marc Marquez will want to control the Ducati garage!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Charles Leclerc reacts to Lewis Hamilton’s Abu Dhabi recovery: “He will never lose it”
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes chiefs tip off Ferrari: “Lewis Hamilton has clearly still got it”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton