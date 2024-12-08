Max Verstappen’s ‘paternity leave’ plan as he nears F1 race ban

"Maybe I'll make sure I get to 12 points when the baby is born. Then I can go on paternity leave."

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen joked that he would be able to take paternity leave if he picked up an F1 race ban following his latest incident at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen was handed a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points on his license for hitting Oscar Piastri at the first corner.

The incident spun both drivers around, sending Piastri to the back of the grid.

It didn’t have an impact on the constructors’ championship, though, as Lando Norris won the race.

This means Verstappen now has eight points on his licence.

If he receives 12 points, he will pick up a race ban.

Speaking after the race in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen quipped that he will “make sure” he gets 12 penalty points to coincide with the birth of his son or daughter, with his partner, Kelly Piquet, recently announcing that she’s pregnant.

“Maybe I'll make sure I get to 12 points when the baby is born. Then I can go on paternity leave,” Verstappen said.

Verstappen apologises to Piastri

Verstappen owned up to his role in the incident, apologizing to Piastri immediately after the race.

Reflecting on the incident, Verstappen said: “I tried to grab the inside and I quickly realized once I committed to it that the gap was closing and I wanted to try and get out of it because I didn't want to actually crash with Oscar, but unfortunately we still clipped each other.

“I already apologized to Oscar. You just, it’s not what you want to happen and especially not with him. He's a great guy. But, it happened, and it's just a bit unfortunate.

“I tried to grab the inside and I quickly realized once I committed to it that the gap was closing and I wanted to try and get out of it because I didn't want to actually crash with Oscar, but unfortunately we still clipped each other. I already apologized to Oscar.

“You just, it’s not what you want to happen and especially not with him. He's a great guy. But, it happened, and it's just a bit unfortunate.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
7h ago
Ferrari ‘hurt’ by narrow loss to McLaren as F1 title wait goes on
It was close but no cigar for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi
It was close but no cigar for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi
F1
News
7h ago
Revealed: FIA detail Max Verstappen’s ‘community service’ punishment for swearing
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
9h ago
‘Next year will be my year’ - Lando Norris fires bold warning to Max Verstappen
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
9h ago
George Russell hails Lewis Hamilton after epic last-lap battle: “He deserved it”
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
9h ago
Max Verstappen’s ‘paternity leave’ plan as he nears F1 race ban
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

F1
News
10h ago
One F1 driver hit with a penalty he might never serve
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
F1
News
10h ago
Toto Wolff swerves question about signing Max Verstappen after row
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
10h ago
My big Ducati regret - “sometimes I didn’t rise to the situation”
Ducati
Ducati
F1
News
10h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s tear-jerking reaction to final ‘Hammer time’ radio call
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
11h ago
“Marc Marquez will want to control the Ducati garage!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez