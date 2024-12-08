Revealed: FIA detail Max Verstappen’s ‘community service’ punishment for swearing

The FIA have detailed what Max Verstappen’s “work of public interest” will entail after his swearing at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen had been given an "obligation to accomplish some work of public interest" by the FIA after swearing in the pre-race press conference in Singapore.

The four-time world champion referred to his Red Bull as “f****d” when explaining his struggles at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In response to his punishment, Verstappen protested by not speaking to the media properly in the FIA press conference in Singapore after qualifying, opting to speak to journalists in the paddock.

The FIA also punished Charles Leclerc for swearing later in the session, issuing a 10,000 euro fine.

What will Verstappen have to do?

The FIA released the following explanation on Sunday after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

They wrote: “The FIA has announced the details of Max Verstappen’s “work of public interest” duty linked to the Stewards’ penalty for the use of unacceptable language during the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix drivers' press conference.

“Verstappen will travel to the FIA Awards Ceremony which takes place as part of the General Assemblies next week in Kigali, Rwanda to collect his fourth consecutive FIA Formula One World Championship trophy.

“While in Kigali he will undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development programme organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).

“The activity will involve an FIA Affordable Cross Car which was built locally in Rwanda by the RAC from blueprints provided by the FIA.

“Design blueprints for the Level 2 category Affordable Cross Car project have been delivered to the global network of 147 National Sporting Authorities (ASNs).”