Oscar Piastri joins three F1 legends after reaching milestone in Abu Dhabi

A remarkable milestone for Oscar Piastri following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri became the fourth F1 driver in history to complete every single lap across the 2024 season.

While Piastri endured a disappointing race at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, finishing 10th, he reached an impressive milestone.

The Australian completed every lap during the season - becoming just the fourth driver in F1 history to do so.

He joins Michael Schumacher (2002), Lewis Hamilton (2019), and Max Verstappen (2023) in achieving this feat.

It’s a testament to Piastri’s consistency throughout the year, particularly as, unlike the aforementioned trio, he didn’t win the world title.

On the whole, it was an impressive year for Piastri, particularly during the European leg of the season.

He claimed his first F1 victory in Hungary, while his win in Azerbaijan against Charles Leclerc was sensational.

However, since Singapore, teammate Lando Norris has enjoyed a decisive edge.

The problem for Piastri, unlike in his rookie year, has been his qualifying pace.

Piastri out-qualified Norris just four times throughout the year- a worrying statistic for someone with ‘world champion potential’.

Still, Piastri contributed to McLaren’s first constructors’ title since 1998.

Piastri targeting ‘both championships’

With McLaren expected to start next year with a car capable of winning the world title, Piastri has one goal on his mind.

“I think hopefully we can come out the blocks strong next season and mount a challenge from the start,” Piastri said.

“I still have some things to work on and improve, but I feel like it’s been a good step up from my rookie season on the whole.

“Excited for next year, excited for a bit of a break first and then go again and try and fight for both championships.”

