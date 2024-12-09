Nico Rosberg shares his early tip for F1 2025 title - and it’s not Max Verstappen

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has tipped Lando Norris to win next year’s world championship, declaring the McLaren driver as the “favourite” because “he’s driving so brilliantly”.

Norris secured his fourth F1 victory of the year as he won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

His win meant that McLaren clinched their first F1 constructors’ title since 1998.

Attention is already turning to next year, with many pundits expecting there to be four teams in the fight - McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes.

Looking ahead to 2025, Rosberg - and Danica Patrick - who were part of Sky’s punditry team in Abu Dhabi, gave their early predictions for the drivers’ title.

Patrick was first to answer, and she said: “I feel like from Silverstone on you can really see that leap. Of course, once the drivers started getting their wins this year, I think that both Lando and Oscar will have learned so much this year, so much success came all of a sudden.

“I truly think that it’s McLaren’s year next year and I really do think Lando… I mean he’s my pick.”

Rosberg then added: “Absolutely! Lando is my pick for driver’s World Champion next year and he showed it again today, he’s driving so brilliantly, he’s the favourite.”

Was 2024 a missed opportunity for Norris?

While Norris was pleased to bring home the Constructors’ title for McLaren in 2024, was it a missed opportunity for him in terms of the drivers’ crown?

Since Miami, McLaren have enjoyed a performance advantage over Red Bull.

However, Max Verstappen has been able to extend his championship lead and win the title with two races to spare.

Norris will be left to rue a number of mistakes on his side - such as poor starts in Hungary and Italy - while McLaren deserve blame for some of their strategic choices (Canada and Britain).

In terms of outright pace, though, Norris has been performing at a world champion level.

He dismantled highly-rated teammate Oscar Piastri in qualifying (20-4) and, since the summer break, has generally been faultless aside from Brazil.