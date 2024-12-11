‘No one faster in qualifying’ - George Russell backed to lead Mercedes to F1 title glory

Nico Rosberg has praised George Russell for his qualifying displays against Lewis Hamilton.

George Russell is ready to win the F1 world championship with Mercedes, according to Nico Rosberg.

Russell enjoyed a great 2024 F1 campaign as he returned to winning ways at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The British driver would have won at Spa had it not been for a disqualification due to a technical infringement.

Russell outscored Hamilton in terms of points, finishing ahead of him in the championship standings for the second time in three years.

Arguably, the most impressive aspect of Russell’s season was his incredible qualifying form.

Russell claimed three poles and dismantled Hamilton on a Saturday, beating him 19-5 in the qualifying head-to-head.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky F1 podcast, Rosberg – who raced at Mercedes from 2010 to 2016 – backed Russell to win the world championship if he’s given the machinery to do so.

“George can win the World Championship. If Mercedes gives him a decent car then he can win the World Championship,” Rosberg said.

“In qualifying, there’s no one faster than him. I would say there would be some people equal like Verstappen etc. but he’s phenomenal in qualifying. In the racing, yes… but we need to remember we’re comparing him to the greatest of all time always.

“It’s comparing him to Lewis in the same car. Lewis is the greatest of all time. George is close but I think sometimes a little bit missing in race pace.”

Concerns raised over Russell’s race pace

While Russell is one of the very best when it comes to one-lap performance, Rosberg is still unsure about his race pace.

“I even question maybe because you know as a driver it’s you who does the setup of the car eventually,” he added.

“You make a decision. I wonder if maybe he goes really too aggressive and you can always do that one step too aggressive where in qualifying it’s ultra-rapid but it does cost you in the race a little bit on setup.

“Maybe he’s too much towards qualifying always there or there’s something else. But he needs to find a tiny bit in racing. Even with the way he’s been driving this year, if the car’s there, he can win, be a world champion.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

