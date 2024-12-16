Lando Norris retracts snide Max Verstappen 'all luck and no talent' comment

“You know how the media change things.”

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

Lando Norris has retracted his “all luck and no talent” remark towards Max Verstappen following the F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Norris delivered his snide comment after a hammer blow in the 2024 F1 title race in Brazil.

Verstappen benefitted from the timing of the red flag as he won the race at Interlagos from 17th on the grid.

Conversely, having started on pole position, Norris only finished sixth after running wide on two separate occasions.

After the race, Norris hit out at the red flag rule.

“You can change the tyres under the red flag,” Norris told F1 TV. “It’s what the others did.

“Just unlucky. Unfortunate, sometimes it goes your way. Nothing we did wrong. I don’t care what people say.

“Staying out wasn’t the right thing to do. It shouldn’t have been red-flagged and there was the crash in the end which caused the red.

“That’s life sometimes. You take a gamble, it’s paid off for them. It’s not talent, it’s just luck. A bit unlucky that’s all.”

After collecting his trophy at the FIA prize gala on Friday for finishing second in the F1 drivers' championship, Norris addressed his comment after it was shown during a montage.

“First of all, I retract that comment back there where I said it was all luck and no talent,” Norris said.

“You know how the media change things.”

Norris needs to “step it up”

Norris acknowledged the need to “step it up” if he’s going to topple Verstappen in 2025.

“Congratulations to Max,” Norris added. “What he did this year, what he did in Brazil of course, was incredible, so I’m the first one to acknowledge such a thing when I’m the one going up against him.

“It was a tough season, of course. I tried to give my best and put up the best battle that I could, but this year it was not enough. At the same time, sometimes I'm happy to finish second to Max because I think it’s quite an achievement to do a lot better than that.

“So a wonderful year for myself. A lot of achievements, a lot of improvements, from myself but I also know I need to step it up and do more than I did this year. So I’m excited to look forward to next year and try and do the same.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
10h ago
Red Bull “impressed” with Yuki Tsunoda after debut F1 test in Abu Dhabi
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
WSBK
Feature
10h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Toprak Razgatlioglu crew chief reveals Turkish star’s riding secrets
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Phil Marron, 2024 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Phil Marron, 2024 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Giacomo Agostini weighs in on Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi rivalry
Giacomo Agostini, 2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Giacomo Agostini, 2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
12h ago
The changes Aprilia needs to make for Jorge Martin to achieve “big” MotoGP history
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
12h ago
Helmut Marko hints Sergio Perez’s Red Bull future will be announced “in the next few days”
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

More News

F1
News
14h ago
Lando Norris retracts snide Max Verstappen 'all luck and no talent' comment
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
WSBK
News
15h ago
World Endurance rider Stephane Egea dies
Stephane Egea. Credit: FIM Endurance World Championship.
Stephane Egea. Credit: FIM Endurance World Championship.
F1
News
15h ago
Pressure remains on Jack Doohan as Alpine confirm Franco Colapinto interest
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
15h ago
Davide Tardozzi slams Pecco Bagnaia: “These guys are kicking your ass”
Davide Tardozzi, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Sepang Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Davide Tardozzi, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Sepang Test, pit box…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
16h ago
Lewis Hamilton bows out of Mercedes with emotional farewell at team’s HQ
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes farewell
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes farewell