Lando Norris told he needs to “stand up” to Max Verstappen “more often” in F1 2025

Ex-F1 driver Johnny Herbert has urged Lando Norris to “stand up” to Max Verstappen “more often” if he is in title contention next year.

Norris enjoyed the best F1 season of his career in 2024, securing P2 in the drivers’ championship.

The British driver claimed four victories and helped McLaren to their first F1 constructors’ crown since 1998.

However, Norris was left to rue a number of missed opportunities in the race for the drivers’ title.

Poor starts and wheel-to-wheel combat against Verstappen cost him crucial points, allowing the Dutchman to ultimately take the title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Speaking to Coin Poker, Herbert explained what Norris needs to do against Verstappen.

“Norris needs to stand up to Verstappen more often,” Herbert said. “He has been very open that maybe he hasn’t brought his A-game this year.

“Hearing from what I am hearing, he has accepted that this is what he now has to do, to change.

“This is a really good moment where many drivers are thinking the same as Max has done. It is going to be massively interesting to see who comes out on the top next year.

“It might well be scrappy next year but that’s what you want in Formula 1, some sharp elbows, allied to common sense. Max loads pressure on everyone.”

Norris accepts he has to improve

Norris himself has been open about the fact he needs to “step it up” next season.

At the post-season FIA prize-giving ceremony, Norris accepted that Verstappen had been the better driver.

The McLaren driver also retracted his “just luck” swipe towards his rival following Verstappen’s win from 17th on the grid at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

While Norris was incredible in qualifying, beating Piastri 20-4 on a Saturday, he will be disappointed by a number of his poor starts and subpar strategy calls by McLaren.