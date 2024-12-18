Daniel Ricciardo reacts to Max Verstappen-George Russell feud: “A tough battle to win”

Daniel Ricciardo has given his reaction to Max Verstappen and George Russell’s end-of-season F1 feud.

The season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was dominated by a war of words between Verstappen and Russell.

This followed the Qatar Grand Prix, where Verstappen was handed a one-place grid penalty for an innocuous incident with Russell during qualifying.

Verstappen was irked by the role Russell played in the penalty and his conduct in the stewards’ room.

The Dutchman claimed after Sunday’s race that he had lost all respect for Russell - a stance he did not back down from during Thursday’s media day in Abu Dhabi.

Russell hit back hard at Verstappen, claiming he is unable to deal with adversity, while making several references to how he handled the 2021 title battle against Lewis Hamilton.

Since then, Verstappen has hinted at reconciling with Russell, admitting he is confident that “we will fix it again”.

Ricciardo, who bowed out of F1 following the Singapore Grand Prix, gave his view on the situation.

Speaking to The Red Flags Podcast, Ricciardo said: “It’s great television. First time I’ve seen George angry.”

When asked if it was a good idea to feud with the reigning world champion, Ricciardo added: “Not at the moment. The kid’s [Verstappen] like hitting his marks. I feel like it’s a tough battle to win.”

Ricciardo has no interest in F1 return

Ricciardo has categorically ruled out a return to F1 amid possible interest from Cadillac.

Cadillac are set to become F1’s 11th team in 2026 and have been linked with a host of drivers.

They are expected to sign an American talent, with Colton Herta the heavy favourite.

Outside of that, Cadillac are expected to opt for experience, with the likes of Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen, and potentially Sergio Perez on the market.

However, the former Red Bull driver appears to be completely retired from F1.

During a short exchange with a fan, Ricciardo was asked about Cadillac, and he replied: “Nah, I’m done.”