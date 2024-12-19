McLaren vow to take ‘brave risks’ with 2025 F1 car in pursuit of drivers’ title

McLaren will be taking 'risks' with their 2025 F1 car

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed his team are taking ‘brave risks’ with their 2025 F1 challenger.

The team clinched their first F1 constructors’ title since 1998 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this month, narrowly beating Ferrari to the crown, with just 14 points separating the two teams.

It’s been a remarkable resurgence for McLaren, who were the slowest team at the start of the 2023 campaign.

With the rules remaining stable over the winter, McLaren are expected to be the team to beat, given their strong second half of the year.

Despite having an advantage, Brown has admitted the team will be bold when it comes to design and development decisions.

"We're going into next year at full strength,” Brown said, as quoted by Motorsport.com.

“I think we're in a different mindset now in terms of the confidence of the team and the amount of bravery that the team is prepared to take in the development in next year's car.

“The team is not: 'let's just tweak a little here and there. The car is pretty good.' We've got some stuff on next year's car that is like ‘brave risk’.

“I think you only get to the front if you try and beat everyone, as opposed to the mindset when we started this year which was like ‘let’s just be as good as them.'

"The mind shift is now: ‘Let's beat everyone.'”

McLaren eyeing the F1 drivers’ title

After taking the constructors’ title, McLaren will be hoping to go one better next year and secure the drivers’ crown.

Their last drivers’ championship victory came back in 2008 with Lewis Hamilton.

Lando Norris finished a distant runner-up to Max Verstappen in 2024 after the Dutchman wrapped up the title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. 

Norris has conceded he needs to improve in several areas to topple Verstappen.

Operationally, McLaren will need to do the same, having thrown away several potential wins during the season.

