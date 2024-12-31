F1 pundit Martin Brundle gets OBE in King's new year honours

Brundle has been a mainstay of F1 TV coverage since the 1990s

Martin Brundle, F1 2024
Martin Brundle, F1 2024
© XPB Images

Sky Sports commentator and former Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle has been awarded an OBE in the King’s New Year Honours list.

Brundle, 65, is a veteran of 158 F1 grand prix starts for Tyrrell, Zakspeed, Williams, Brabham, Benetton, Ligier, McLaren and Jordan between 1984 and 1996.

Scoring nine podiums in his time, Brundle can also boast success outside of F1, including victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1990.

From 1997, Brundle became a commentator and pundit for ITV’s F1 coverage, which is a role he has held since, doing so for the BBC between 2009 and 2011, and latterly Sky Sports since 2012.

Perhaps the most famous element of Brundle’s time in F1 TV coverage has been his grid walks.

While mostly serving as co-commentator to the likes of Murray Walker, James Allen, Jonathan Legard and David Croft, Brundle took the lead for the 2011 season at the BBC - with David Coulthard his co-commentator.

In the King’s New Year Honours list, Brundle has been awarded an OBE.

He’s not the first F1 name to make the honours list, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton receiving a knighthood in 2022.

Jackie Stewart, Jack Brabham and Stirling Moss have also received that honour.

On Brundle’s OBE, 1996 F1 world champion and fellow Sky pundit Damon Hill said: “Much deserved honour for the Bard of Kings Lynn.

“If anyone thinks talking is easy, I'll challenge them to do what Martin has done for our sport.

“Like the proverbial Swan, he retains perfect posture when all around are flapping ducks. Happy New season Martin Brundle OBE.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
14m ago
F1 pundit Martin Brundle gets OBE in King's new year honours
Martin Brundle, F1 2024
Martin Brundle, F1 2024
© XPB Images
MotoGP
News
49m ago
One Ducati satellite rider hopes to “annoy” Marc Marquez in MotoGP 2025
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
MotoGP young gun talks ‘thing I would like to never repeat’ after 2024
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, MotoGP 2024
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
RR
News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT winner won't be road racing in 2025, gets British Supersport deal
Lee Johnston, 2025
Lee Johnston, 2025
© Twitter
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin ‘will never be the Captain of Aprilia’ in MotoGP like Espargaro was
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Fernando Alonso phoned Toto Wolff when he heard Lewis Hamilton was leaving
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
F1
News
2h ago
Martin Brundle reveals ‘smartest decision’ he ever made and Murray Walker advice
Martin Brundle
Martin Brundle
MotoGP
News
19h ago
F1 champion Max Verstappen on his love for MotoGP
Max Verstappen, Red Bull F1 team, 2024 Abu Dhabi GP
Max Verstappen, Red Bull F1 team, 2024 Abu Dhabi GP
© XPB Images
MotoGP
News
20h ago
How much did pre-season concussion impact Franco Morbidelli’s 2024 MotoGP year?
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
21h ago
How Alex Marquez made late 2024 MotoGP gains
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose