Max Verstappen makes Red Bull F1 livery demand to “spice it up a little bit”

“We’ve had so many matte-blue cars, but I think sometimes it’s just nice to spice it up a little bit.”

Max Verstappen has urged Red Bull to make changes to their F1 livery for the 2025 season.

Red Bull have been consistent with their F1 colour scheme over the years, adopting a dark blue matte livery.

However, their lack of variation appears to have irked their star driver.

Unlike Ferrari, for example, which stick to their iconic scarlet red but often mix it with yellow, black, or white, Red Bull have remained very consistent with their colour scheme, maintaining a matte look.

Speaking on the Talking Bulls podcast, Verstappen expressed his hope that the livery for the RB21 would be “a bit different”.

The four-time world champion made reference to Red Bull’s older cars, which featured a more glossy finish.

“Well, when I come back to the factory for the first time, you’ll get a bit of an idea,” Verstappen said. “I am looking forward to seeing my own car. The livery, I hope it’s a bit different. I was actually talking about it today. I really like these cars with the shiny colour.

“We’ve had so many matte-blue cars, but I think sometimes it’s just nice to spice it up a little bit.”

The public will get to see the new Red Bull car and its livery at a new event - F1 75 Live.

F1 75 Live is a special season launch event where all 10 teams will be present.

All 10 teams are expected to debut their new liveries for the upcoming season, although it is unlikely the actual 2025 cars will be on display.

Verstappen’s title defence in 2025

Verstappen will be chasing his fifth consecutive F1 drivers’ title this year.

However, he will have his work cut out, given how Red Bull ended the 2024 F1 season. 

After winning seven of the opening 10 races, Verstappen added just two more wins to his tally as McLaren and Ferrari moved ahead of Red Bull in the pecking order.

Red Bull will need to get back on track to give Verstappen the tools needed to beat Lando Norris and the Ferrari duo for the title in 2025.

