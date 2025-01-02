Eddie Jordan slams Ferrari for “suicidal” Lewis Hamilton signing over Carlos Sainz

Ex-F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has labelled Ferrari’s decision to replace Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton as “absolutely suicidal”.

2025 is here, which means Hamilton is officially a Ferrari F1 driver, while Sainz has begun life at Williams.

However, Hamilton’s shock switch to Maranello for the upcoming season has been questioned by Jordan.

The decision to sign Hamilton was made ahead of the 2024 campaign, which was arguably the seven-time world champion’s most disappointing season to date.

On the other hand, Sainz enjoyed a great final year with Ferrari as they narrowly missed out on the constructors’ title, finishing 13 points behind McLaren.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan and co-host David Coulthard picked out their “FFS moment” of the year.

Coulthard said: “It’s the FFS moment, the ‘for f**k’s sake moment of the year’.

“So for me, I think the FFS moment of the year was Lewis signing to Ferrari. I just never saw that coming. What was your FFS moment of the year?”

Jordan agreed with Coulthard but gave a more damning verdict on the decision made by Ferrari.

The 76-year-old said: “We’re on the same page here, because my FFS is, I say to John Elkann, who’s the chairman of that group, what the f**k was he thinking about in getting rid of Carlos, when he had a very happy, friendly, structured team that knew how to work together. The drivers got on well together.

“Fred Vasseur had a real opportunity to bring this team great, great success. Now he has to start thinking about gelling and mending away, that he can get a new member of the team, egos, everything involved.

“Lewis is a particularly nice person. I’m not sure there’s many nicer people on the grid than Lewis Hamilton, so I don’t think he’ll have a problem there.

“However, my FFS goes to John Elkann of Ferrari for even authorising, signing off on that deal. It was absolutely suicidal to get rid of Carlos.”

Hamilton tasked with ending Ferrari’s drought

2025 is here, and Hamilton has officially started work at Ferrari.

The 39-year-old is tasked with ending Ferrari’s title drought, which stretches back to 2008.

Ferrari haven’t tasted title success since their 2008 constructors’ title triumph.

Their last drivers’ title victory was in 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen.