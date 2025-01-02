Flavio Briatore fuels Jack Doohan speculation: “We’ll see during the season”

Alpine F1 executive advisor Flavio Briatore has continued to fuel speculation about Jack Doohan’s future with the team.

Despite making his F1 debut at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, speculation has been rife about Doohan’s future.

Amid Franco Colapinto’s scintillating form, there were suggestions Briatore and Alpine were interested in the Argentine’s services.

However, due to the significant finances it would take to get Colapinto out of his Williams contract, combined with his poor end-of-season form, a move for him wasn’t possible.

Doohan is set to race in 2025 alongside Pierre Gasly at Alpine.

While Doohan is certain to start the season, his long-term future is far from secure.

Speaking to French publication Le Parisien, Briatore was far from committal.

“The only certain thing is death,” Briatore said. “We start the year with Pierre and Jack, I guarantee it. After that, we’ll see during the season.

“I have to help the team reach a situation where it can achieve results.

“The driver is the one who has to finish the work of the almost one thousand people behind him.

“Everyone works for just two people. And if there is a driver who is not making progress, who is not bringing results, he will be changed.”

A strong end to F1 2024 for Alpine

Alpine ended the 2024 F1 season as the in-form team in the midfield.

Their double-podium finish at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix propelled them up to sixth in the constructors’ championship.

A significant upgrade package at the United States Grand Prix turned their fortunes around, particularly in the hands of Gasly.

Gasly scored points in four of the final five races, with a DNF in Las Vegas.

Alpine have also made the decision to run Mercedes engines in 2026, abandoning their works engine project.