Jacques Villeneuve ‘didn’t want to be proven right’ with Daniel Ricciardo criticism

Jacques Villeneuve reflects on his criticism towards Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve didn’t take any satisfaction in being proven right about his criticism of Daniel Ricciardo following the latter’s axing.

Ricciardo was dropped by RB after the Singapore Grand Prix following another difficult weekend.

The decision to ditch him mid-season effectively ended Ricciardo’s F1 career, with the driver since confirming he has zero interest in returning to the sport with Cadillac.

Villeneuve was a vocal critic of Ricciardo, particularly during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

On duty as a pundit for Sky Sports F1 in Montreal, Villeneuve questioned why Ricciardo was still competing in the sport.

The former Williams driver said: “Why’s he still in F1? Why?

“We are hearing the same thing now for the last four or five years. ‘We have to make the car better for him.’ Sorry, it’s been five years of that. No, you are in F1.

“Maybe you make that effort for Lewis Hamilton, who’s won multiple championships. You don’t make that effort for a driver who can’t cut it.

“If you can’t cut it, go home, there’s someone else to take your place. That’s how it’s always been in racing; it’s the pinnacle of the sport.

“There’s no reason to keep going and to keep finding excuses. And you all talk about that first season or first two seasons—he was beating a Vettel that was burnt out, that was trying to invent things with the car to go win and just making a mess of his weekends.

“Then he was beating, for half a season, Verstappen when Verstappen was 18 years old, just starting—that was it. He stopped beating anyone after that.”

Ricciardo hit back at the Canadian later in the weekend, admitting he was disappointed by the criticism, particularly as Villeneuve was a successful F1 driver himself and should empathise with the situation.

However, Ricciardo’s form didn’t improve, and Liam Lawson ultimately took his place alongside Yuki Tsunoda for the remainder of the season.

Villeneuve reflects on Ricciardo criticism

With Ricciardo’s F1 career now over, Villeneuve’s criticism appeared justified.

However, Villeneuve doesn’t view the end of Ricciardo’s time in F1 as vindication for his comments.

“It never crossed my mind that I wanted to be proven right. It got a lot of reaction, a lot of negative and some positive,” he told Sportscasting.

“It got a lot of people discussing the subject openly. It's not a question of destroying someone, but you have to look at reality. I think people realised, ‘Okay, Jacques has a fair point, let’s discuss it in depth,’ and that happened. That’s what I’m happy about.

“My feelings wouldn’t be any different if Daniel Ricciardo stayed at Red Bull. I’m not saying, ‘Oh, I’m happy now he’s left F1.’ I’m just glad to have brought reality to the fore.

“Daniel still has a great image and a great career; it hasn’t done him any damage. It was just a conversation about the racing industry, which has got a bit sidetracked about what is important. It was a case of saying what everybody was thinking. It’s not about me feeling vindicated about him being out of F1 or not.

“When you do punditry, you just try to talk about what is pertinent. It doesn’t mean you’re right, and it’s hard to be neutral, no matter how hard you try. We all have feelings which come out. You want to make sure you give enough food for thought and enough material to make sure discussions happen. That’s what I’m glad about.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
Feature
49m ago
The three biggest changes for BSB 2025
Rory Skinner, 2024 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Rory Skinner, 2024 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
1h ago
Aston Martin sent Adrian Newey warning: “One individual doesn’t guarantee success”
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
Every MotoGP team’s 2025 New Year’s resolution
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Was the 2014 WorldSBK title battle the best of the past decade?
Sylvain Guintoli leads WorldSBK Race 2, 2014 Qatar WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Sylvain Guintoli leads WorldSBK Race 2, 2014 Qatar WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Flavio Briatore fuels Jack Doohan speculation: “We’ll see during the season”
Flavio Briatore
Flavio Briatore

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura makes “not the fastest, not super talent” admission
Ai Ogura, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Ai Ogura, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Eddie Jordan slams Ferrari for “suicidal” Lewis Hamilton signing over Carlos Sainz
Eddie Jordan
Eddie Jordan
F1
News
4h ago
Jacques Villeneuve ‘didn’t want to be proven right’ with Daniel Ricciardo criticism
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Honda MotoGP boss reveals the "one thing" Honda "never lost"
Alberto Puig. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alberto Puig. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Feature
6h ago
The five hurdles Marc Marquez will face at Ducati in MotoGP 2025
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose