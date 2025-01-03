Lewis Hamilton “could not be more excited” ahead of Ferrari F1 debut

Lewis Hamilton has sent his first message as a Ferrari F1 driver, revealing he “could not be more excited for the year”.

Hamilton has officially become a Ferrari driver, making the switch from Mercedes for the upcoming 2025 F1 season.

The seven-time world champion’s bombshell decision to leave Mercedes was announced 11 months ago, back in February 2024.

In 70 days, Hamilton will make his Ferrari debut at the Australian Grand Prix as he looks to take the Scuderia back to title-winning ways.

As work begins ahead of the new season, with testing taking place next month, Hamilton took to his LinkedIn account to give an update ahead of the new campaign.

Hamilton wrote: “I could not be more excited for the year ahead. Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there’s a lot to reflect on.

“To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change. Whether you're switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful. Your next opportunity is always within reach.

“Here’s to 2025 - a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let’s make it one to remember. Andiamo.”

Hamilton with a point to prove in F1 2025

Despite enjoying a record-breaking F1 career to date, Hamilton will have a point to prove in 2025.

Hamilton endured a disappointing final year with Mercedes as he struggled with the handling of the W14.

While Hamilton did take to wins at Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps, he was generally out-classed by teammate George Russell.

In qualifying, Hamilton out-qualified Russell just five times.

2024 was also just the third time in Hamilton’s F1 career that he had been out-scored by a teammate - it also happened in 2011 against Jenson Button and 2016 against Nico Rosberg.