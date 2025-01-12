F1’s five biggest team sponsors in 2025

Red Bull reportedly no longer have the out-and-out biggest sponsor

Ferrari
Ferrari have reportedly drawn level with Red Bull in the big money business of F1 team sponsors.

A year ago, Oracle’s partnership with Red Bull was the biggest team sponsor in the paddock.

But now the arrival of HP to sponsor Ferrari has rivalled that huge deal.

F1's biggest team sponsors in 2025
SponsorTeamValue
OracleRed Bull$100m
HPFerrari$100m
AramcoAston Martin$75m
PetronasMercedes$70m
StakeSauber$50m
Estimated reported by RacingNews365

Ferrari’s deal with HP, and Oracle’s deal with Red Bull, are both worth approximately $100m per season, RacingNews365 report.

Oracle are a computer technology company who claim that “Oracle Red Bull Racing ran more than 150 billion race-strategy simulations on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in the 2024 season”.

HP are a multinational technology company whose arrival last year at Ferrari came in time for Lewis Hamilton’s entry as a star driver in 2025.

Their title sponsor of the famous Scuderia also enables them to supply technology to the Formula 1 team.

Aramco are reportedly the third biggest team sponsor in F1 in 2025, through their partnership with Aston Martin.

Aramco is a state-owned Saudi Arabian oil company who also sponsor Formula 1.

Their branding is on Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll’s cars but also at various grand prix circuits.

Last year they became the only title sponsor for the Aston Martin F1 team.

Petronas are reportedly the fourth biggest team sponsor this year through their long-running deal with Mercedes.

Petronas are a Malaysia-based oil company who are now synonymous with Toto Wolff’s F1 squad.

Stake, who sponsor Sauber, are reportedly the fifth biggest team sponsor of 2025.

The Australian company previously sponsored Alfa Romeo but kicked it up a gear in 2024 by becoming Sauber’s official title sponsor.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

