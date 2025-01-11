F1 pundit takes aim at “short-sighted” criticism towards Lewis Hamilton

“To say it has no effect on a driver’s performance is a bit short-sighted.”

F1 TV pundit James Hinchcliffe expects Lewis Hamilton to be “invigorated” when driving for Ferrari in 2025, describing criticism of the seven-time world champion as “short-sighted”.

Hamilton endured a challenging final season with Mercedes, struggling with overall performance, particularly in qualifying.

The 40-year-old managed to out-qualify George Russell on only five occasions, marking just the second time in his F1 career that he lost a teammate head-to-head on a Saturday.

While Hamilton’s race performances were stronger, it was still an underwhelming season for him.

His performances have prompted figures such as Eddie Jordan and Flavio Briatore to question Ferrari’s decision to replace Carlos Sainz with Hamilton for the upcoming season.

Speaking on The Red Flags podcast, Hinchcliffe, a former IndyCar driver, explained why the timing of Hamilton’s exit from Mercedes may have affected his on-track performance.

“I think the first thing to go is the Saturday speed,” Hinchcliffe said. “I am not sure if that’s what we saw this year [in 2024]. He knew he was leaving from before we got to the first race.

“I know that he consciously showed up to the track each weekend and did his best, but subconsciously you know that’s coming to an end. 2023, he buried George, right? He had him covered. I don’t think he forgot how to drive in the course of the year.

“There was a lot going on in the background this year. To say it has no effect on a driver’s performance is a bit short-sighted. He’s going to be invigorated with this new opportunity.”

“Interesting dynamic” at Ferrari in F1 2025

Hamilton faces a tough task in 2025 as he partners Charles Leclerc, who is widely regarded as the fastest qualifier in F1.

Hinchcliffe believes Hamilton can take confidence from the fact that Sainz was able to out-qualify Leclerc throughout the 2024 season (nine times).

“Charles is known as being a Saturday guy, as long as the car’s good,” he added. “Even Carlos would out-qualify him regularly if the balance was a bit off.

“He needs the car in a specific window. When you’ve got the incumbent, which is the Ferrari boy, and you’ve got the new guy, which is the seven-time world champion coming in, it’s going to be an interesting dynamic.”

Hamilton is expected to make his unofficial Ferrari debut at some stage over the next month.

The British driver will drive Ferrari’s 2022 challenger as he begins the adaptation process ahead of pre-season testing at the end of February.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

