Mercedes accused of signing “safety net” if Kimi Antonelli “doesn’t deliver”

F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya believes Mercedes’ decision to bring Valtteri Bottas back to the team gives them a “safety net” if Andrea Kimi Antonelli doesn’t perform.

Antonelli will make his F1 debut this year with Mercedes, stepping up from Formula 2 as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

Antonelli is the first rookie driver to be propelled into a top team since Hamilton in 2007 with McLaren.

Antonelli and George Russell will have Bottas backing them up, as he has rejoined Mercedes as their test and reserve driver for 2025.

Bottas was unable to secure a full-time drive on the grid for the upcoming campaign, forcing him into a reserve role with his former team.

Speaking to CasasDeApuestas.bet, Montoya gave his opinion on Mercedes’ driver situation.

“Kimi Antonelli is on the other side of the coin, in the spotlight in one of the best teams out there with a teammate who is doing a mega job,” Montoya said.

“And you’re being sold as the next Max Verstappen. If he doesn’t deliver, that's tough.

“My reading is that with [Valtteri] Bottas, Mercedes would be covering their arse.

“He’s a safety net to have somebody in case it doesn’t work with Antonelli and he knows that.”

Mercedes’ risky decision for F1 2025

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff ultimately chose Antonelli over Carlos Sainz, who was forced to drop down the grid with Williams.

Wolff’s decision to choose the Italian stems from the fact he missed out on Max Verstappen when he first entered the sport.

The Verstappens decided against joining Mercedes due to the fact they couldn’t offer a full-time seat on the grid.

Red Bull were prepared to put Verstappen into F1 immediately in 2015 with Toro Rosso, before handing him a promotion in early 2016 to Red Bull.

Wolff didn’t want to risk losing Antonelli to another team on the grid by opting for an experienced option like Sainz.