Mercedes accused of signing “safety net” if Kimi Antonelli “doesn’t deliver”

Mercedes see Valtteri Bottas as a "safety net" if Kimi Antonelli struggles in his debut season, according to one F1 legend.

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya believes Mercedes’ decision to bring Valtteri Bottas back to the team gives them a “safety net” if Andrea Kimi Antonelli doesn’t perform.

Antonelli will make his F1 debut this year with Mercedes, stepping up from Formula 2 as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

Antonelli is the first rookie driver to be propelled into a top team since Hamilton in 2007 with McLaren.

Antonelli and George Russell will have Bottas backing them up, as he has rejoined Mercedes as their test and reserve driver for 2025.

Bottas was unable to secure a full-time drive on the grid for the upcoming campaign, forcing him into a reserve role with his former team.

Speaking to CasasDeApuestas.bet, Montoya gave his opinion on Mercedes’ driver situation.

“Kimi Antonelli is on the other side of the coin, in the spotlight in one of the best teams out there with a teammate who is doing a mega job,” Montoya said.

“And you’re being sold as the next Max Verstappen. If he doesn’t deliver, that's tough.

“My reading is that with [Valtteri] Bottas, Mercedes would be covering their arse.

“He’s a safety net to have somebody in case it doesn’t work with Antonelli and he knows that.”

Mercedes’ risky decision for F1 2025

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff ultimately chose Antonelli over Carlos Sainz, who was forced to drop down the grid with Williams.

Wolff’s decision to choose the Italian stems from the fact he missed out on Max Verstappen when he first entered the sport.

The Verstappens decided against joining Mercedes due to the fact they couldn’t offer a full-time seat on the grid.

Red Bull were prepared to put Verstappen into F1 immediately in 2015 with Toro Rosso, before handing him a promotion in early 2016 to Red Bull.

Wolff didn’t want to risk losing Antonelli to another team on the grid by opting for an experienced option like Sainz.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
13m ago
Defiant KTM to begin building 2025 MotoGP bikes despite money headache
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
BSB News
53m ago
Tommy Bridewell points finger at crunch rival for 2025 BSB season
Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood.
F1 News
1h ago
Mercedes accused of signing “safety net” if Kimi Antonelli “doesn’t deliver”
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
1h ago
Who is Liberty Media’s new CEO? F1 owner name Greg Maffei replacement
F1 logo
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jorge Lorenzo’s father offers intriguing update on their contentious relationship
Jorge Lorenzo

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Maverick Vinales ‘told Yamaha not to touch the bike’ in failed title year
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2017 French MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton offers glimpse into preparation for F1 2025 Ferrari debut
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Did ‘image’ problem cause Red Bull to overlook Yuki Tsunoda?
Yuki Tsunoda looks destined never to race for Red Bull
F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen calls out social media ‘idiots’ over Lando Norris relationship
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
F1 News
4h ago
Franco Colapinto tipped for shock team move, but won’t start 2025 in their car
Franco Colapinto