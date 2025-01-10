Details of Loic Serra’s tweaks to Ferrari set to help Lewis Hamilton’s weakness

Info emerges of Ferrari's plan for their 2025 F1 car...

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

New Ferrari signing Loic Serra is already having a major influence on Ferrari’s 2025 challenger – and it could spark Lewis Hamilton’s revival.

According to Motorsport.it, Serra’s focus has been centred around the suspension on the new Ferrari and how it’s interlinked with the Pirelli tyres.

One issue Ferrari faced during their 2024 campaign was how kind they were on their tyres compared to their rivals.

This meant that in the races, Ferrari often had great tyre degradation, particularly with their rear tyres.

But it came with a major disadvantage: their qualifying pace.

As Ferrari look to return to championship-winning ways, improving their qualifying form will have to be a focus, particularly given how strong McLaren and Red Bull are likely to be.

As per the report, Serra, who has recently joined Ferrari from Mercedes, is targeting a number of areas around the suspension such as the torsion bars and shock absorbers to improve how their car interacts with the sensitive Pirelli tyres.

Ferrari will be keen to have a balance between their qualifying and race pace, having excelled over one lap in 2023 but struggled 12 months later.

This was shown frequently throughout last year with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz often struggling in the first sector as they contended with tyre warm-up issues, or falling off at the end of the lap as they overheated their tyres.

With Hamilton arriving at Ferrari, these changes, in a bid to improve their qualifying, will be welcome.

Qualifying was the weakest aspect of Hamilton’s driving in 2024, losing the head-to-head 19–5 to George Russell.

Ferrari gear up for Hamilton’s first outing

Hamilton is expected to get a chance to drive the 2025 Ferrari F1 car on 19 February following the team’s launch.

Before that, he’s set to drive the 2022 Ferrari car in a series of tests to get up to speed with his new engineers ahead of testing in late February.

Ferrari have reportedly adjusted the cockpit position for the upcoming campaign to aid Hamilton’s adaptation process.

Additionally, according to the aforementioned report, adjustments have been made to the carbon box for the gearbox, allowing for better flexibility when it comes to weight distribution.

With Serra’s guidance, Ferrari will be desperate to end their F1 title drought, which stretches back to 2008.

Ferrari narrowly missed out on the 2024 F1 constructors’ title, finishing 13 points behind McLaren.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1h ago
Christian Horner responds to departures of key Red Bull F1 duo
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner in Bahrain
MotoGP News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini splits with long-time MotoGP manager amid KTM crisis
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
F1 News
1h ago
Details of Loic Serra’s tweaks to Ferrari set to help Lewis Hamilton’s weakness
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
1h ago
Tarran Mackenzie makes WorldSBK announcement as MIE reveals 2025 line-up
Tarran Mackenzie, 2024 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Feature
1h ago
Mike Krack EXCLUSIVE: Aston Martin critics are right
Mike Krack

More News

MotoGP Results
1h ago
Luca Marini sets the pace, Valentino Rossi 6th, Michael Dunlop 45th in Tavullia
Luca Marini
F1 Feature
2h ago
Aston Martin reshuffle a shock? Mike Krack had dropped a hint...
Andy Cowell takes over as Aston Martin team principal
MotoGP News
3h ago
No Day of Champions at 2025 British MotoGP, “new format” to replace it
Raul Fernandez at Day of Champions 2024. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton tested Superbike "secretly", lost contact for two days
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Feature
4h ago
The F1 driver who was ditched before he ever raced
Luiz Razia in 2013