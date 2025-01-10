Details of Loic Serra’s tweaks to Ferrari set to help Lewis Hamilton’s weakness

New Ferrari signing Loic Serra is already having a major influence on Ferrari’s 2025 challenger – and it could spark Lewis Hamilton’s revival.

According to Motorsport.it, Serra’s focus has been centred around the suspension on the new Ferrari and how it’s interlinked with the Pirelli tyres.

One issue Ferrari faced during their 2024 campaign was how kind they were on their tyres compared to their rivals.

This meant that in the races, Ferrari often had great tyre degradation, particularly with their rear tyres.

But it came with a major disadvantage: their qualifying pace.

As Ferrari look to return to championship-winning ways, improving their qualifying form will have to be a focus, particularly given how strong McLaren and Red Bull are likely to be.

As per the report, Serra, who has recently joined Ferrari from Mercedes, is targeting a number of areas around the suspension such as the torsion bars and shock absorbers to improve how their car interacts with the sensitive Pirelli tyres.

Ferrari will be keen to have a balance between their qualifying and race pace, having excelled over one lap in 2023 but struggled 12 months later.

This was shown frequently throughout last year with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz often struggling in the first sector as they contended with tyre warm-up issues, or falling off at the end of the lap as they overheated their tyres.

With Hamilton arriving at Ferrari, these changes, in a bid to improve their qualifying, will be welcome.

Qualifying was the weakest aspect of Hamilton’s driving in 2024, losing the head-to-head 19–5 to George Russell.

Ferrari gear up for Hamilton’s first outing

Hamilton is expected to get a chance to drive the 2025 Ferrari F1 car on 19 February following the team’s launch.

Before that, he’s set to drive the 2022 Ferrari car in a series of tests to get up to speed with his new engineers ahead of testing in late February.

Ferrari have reportedly adjusted the cockpit position for the upcoming campaign to aid Hamilton’s adaptation process.

Additionally, according to the aforementioned report, adjustments have been made to the carbon box for the gearbox, allowing for better flexibility when it comes to weight distribution.

With Serra’s guidance, Ferrari will be desperate to end their F1 title drought, which stretches back to 2008.

Ferrari narrowly missed out on the 2024 F1 constructors’ title, finishing 13 points behind McLaren.