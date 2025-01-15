Carlos Sainz kicks off 2025 with first Williams F1 factory visit

A first factory visit for Carlos Sainz...

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz has kicked off 2025 with his first visit to the Williams F1 factory ahead of the new season.

Sainz moves from Ferrari to Williams for the upcoming campaign after the Scuderia opted to sign Lewis Hamilton.

The Spaniard joins the British team after his strongest season in F1 to date.

Sainz picked up two victories as Ferrari narrowly missed out on the F1 constructors’ title, finishing 13 points behind McLaren.

As he starts work with his new team, Sainz was present at the factory in Grove.

He posted a picture in front of the team’s base on Wednesday, with the caption: “First day at Grove!”.

On his Instagram post, teammate Alex Albon replied: “Welcome to Grove, Carlos! Our coffee is extra smooth.”

Sainz is already making his mark in his new team with his intensive feedback.

Williams highlighted this in a recent video posted on their social channels.

Sainz was providing detailed feedback from his initial showdown in the 2024 Williams at the Yas Marina Circuit.

A tough year on the cards for Williams?

2025 could be another challenging year for Williams as they switch their focus onto the new regulations in 12 months.

Williams slipped to ninth in the F1 constructors’ championship in 2024, only finishing ahead of Sauber.

Williams boss James Vowles has insisted his team are fully focused on the future and that he’s prepared to sacrifice 2024 and 2025.

It means Sainz’s first year at Williams could be one to forget.

Still, Sainz will be keen to lend his experience to Williams as they aim to move back up the grid and ultimately challenge for podiums again.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
9m ago
Carlos Sainz warns Lewis Hamilton ‘not everything roses and perfect’ at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton has replaced Carlos Sainz at Ferrari
F1 News
26m ago
Carlos Sainz kicks off 2025 with first Williams F1 factory visit
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
27m ago
Brivio “excited to see 2025 Aprilia”, “Good ingredients” at Trackhouse
Davide Brivio
MotoGP News
57m ago
Details of Trackhouse MotoGP team’s plans to alter 2025 livery
Ai Ogura, Trackhous Racing, 2025 team launch
F1 News
1h ago
Rob Smedley tells “pussyfooting” F1 race engineers to “grow a pair”
Felipe Massa and Rob Smedley formed an iconic partnership at Ferrari

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Sylvain Guintoli confirms 2025 testing plans
Sylvain Guintoli
WSBK News
1h ago
Sam Lowes sets out objective for 2025 WSBK season which will intrigue fans
Sam Lowes
F1 News
2h ago
Iconic Mercedes F1 car from 1950s could be sold for record £41m
Michael Schumacher with the Mercedes 1955 W196
F1 News
2h ago
Sauber’s new F1 boss to start early after Red Bull agreement
Jonathan Wheatley will add F1 team principal to his CV this year
MotoGP News
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro “couldn’t even stand” Marc Marquez early in his MotoGP career
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024